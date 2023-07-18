Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%

jetcityimage / iStock.com

The used car market has remained relatively stable -- even as inventory picks up -- with overall prices dropping just 4% year over year, iSeeCars.com reported. However, used electric vehicle prices, in particular, are dropping at rates that are much more significant. The site's June report found that used electric vehicle prices have fallen by 29.5% over the past year.

Be Aware: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

"A year ago, used EV prices were on the upswing, rising faster than the average used car," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. "Electric vehicle prices are now falling at nearly 10 times the rate of the average used vehicle, reflecting a clear shift in EV supply and demand."

The prices for certain models have fallen more than others, with Tesla prices seeing the biggest drops. Here's a look at the 10 used EV models with the biggest price drops over the past year.

©Tesla

1. Tesla Model 3

Average price (June 2023): $37,023

Price change from June 2022: -$16,258

% change from June 2022: -30.5%

See: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

Know: Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

©Tesla

2. Tesla Model X

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

3. Nissan LEAF

©Tesla

4. Tesla Model S

Nick Dimbleby / Land Rover

5. Land Rover Range Rover

©Land Rover

6. Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Average price (June 2023): $46,269

Price change from June 2022: -$9,783

% change from June 2022: -17.5%

©Land Rover

7. Land Rover Discovery

Average price (June 2023): $40,986

Price change from June 2022: -$8,255

% change from June 2022: -16.8%

©Hyundai

8. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Average price (June 2023): $20,148

Price change from June 2022: -$3,893

% change from June 2022: -16.2%

©Jaguar

9. Jaguar E-PACE

Average price (June 2023): $33,213

Price change from June 2022: -$6,401

% change from June 2022: -16.2%

Daniel Kraus / BMW

10. BMW 5 Series (PHEV)

Average price (June 2023): $33,607

Price change from June 2022: -$6,170

% change from June 2022: -15.5%

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of July 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Used EVs Are Cheaper Than Ever: 10 Models With Price Drops up to 30%