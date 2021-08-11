U.S. markets closed

Used Truck and Equipment Auction and Asking Values Continue Upward Trend

·3 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the month-to-month stabilization of used heavy-duty truck and construction equipment inventory levels within Sandhills Global marketplaces in July, auction and asking values continue to rise, according to a new Sandhills Global Market Report. Historically, once inventory begins to turn, auction and then asking price increases begin to slow.

US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab
US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways
Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates that it takes some time for auction and asking value trends to catch up with changes in inventory level trends.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

  • The Sandhills EVI for heavy-duty sleeper and day cab trucks posted a 53.3% YOY value increase within the auction market. Asking values likewise continued to trend upward, showing a 31.3% YOY improvement.

  • Inventory of sleepers and day cabs remained flat for the second straight month in July. This leveling-off follows 13 months of unabated decline.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI for the construction market charted a 17.2% YOY value increase, with the asking EVI up 11.6% YOY. These July 2021 values showed a decline compared to June 2021, while the same time frame in 2020 illustrated the start of an upward pricing trend.

  • Inventory levels of excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, loader backhoes, and skid steers ticked down slightly from June to July. Month-over-month value comparisons reveal the first decline in values from the previous month since Q2 2020.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market indicated a 16.7% YOY increase in auction values. The asking EVI YOY variance showed 9.3% higher values than in July of 2020.

  • Ag equipment inventory continued to show a month-over-month decline in the numbers of 100 horsepower or greater tractors and combines for sale. July values continued to trend upward compared to the month prior.

Obtain the Full Report
For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index
The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

US Used Construction Market
US Used Construction Market
US Used Farm Equipment Market
US Used Farm Equipment Market
Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)
Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-truck-and-equipment-auction-and-asking-values-continue-upward-trend-301353619.html

SOURCE Sandhills Global

