U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,518.13
    +31.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,427.43
    +168.82 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,136.63
    +114.82 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.03
    +13.19 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.48
    +1.04 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.54 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0440 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    +0.0080 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,282.36
    +1,450.89 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,466.67
    +3.31 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Used Truck Values Continue Historic Ascent and Construction Equipment Values Remain Flat as Farm Machinery Dips Slightly

·4 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As used heavy equipment inventory levels continue to decline, a new Sandhills Global Market Report indicates nuanced trends in machinery values within each industry. Examining Sandhills Global marketplaces, the report finds that commercial truck prices continue to soar to unprecedented levels, construction machinery values are holding steady, and agricultural equipment values declined slightly for the first time since Q3 2020. Late-model trucks, dozers, and high-horsepower tractors are still showing the biggest gains in their respective categories.

US Used Inventory: Truck, Construction, Agriculture Markets Examining Sandhills Global marketplaces, the report finds that commercial truck prices continue to soar to unprecedented levels, construction machinery values are holding steady, and agricultural equipment values declined slightly for the first time since Q3 2020. Late-model trucks, dozers, and high-horsepower tractors are still showing the biggest gains in their respective categories.
US Used Inventory: Truck, Construction, Agriculture Markets Examining Sandhills Global marketplaces, the report finds that commercial truck prices continue to soar to unprecedented levels, construction machinery values are holding steady, and agricultural equipment values declined slightly for the first time since Q3 2020. Late-model trucks, dozers, and high-horsepower tractors are still showing the biggest gains in their respective categories.

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways
Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates that late-model equipment is providing upward pressure on values within each category.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

  • The Sandhills EVI for used sleeper and day cab trucks posted a 61.9% year-over-year auction value increase to $44,000 in September compared to $27,000 in September 2020. Asking values also continued to trend upward with a 42.1% YOY increase to $55,000 this September compared to $39,000 the previous September. Truck inventory levels continue to trend downward.

  • Both asking and auction values for sleeper trucks rose approximately $3,000 month-over-month, to $63,000 and $52,000, respectively, in September compared to August 2021.

  • Sleeper trucks in the 0- to 5-year age group are driving month-over month growth in asking values, which posted a 7% increase in September, or $7,000 over August.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

  • The Sandhills auction EVI for the construction market indicated a 15.7% YOY value increase to $66,000 in September 2021, with the asking EVI up 10.5% YOY to $89,000.

  • Asking and auction values in this market have remained fairly flat since May 2021; this follows a period of steady growth that began in August of 2020. Excavator, wheel loader, loader backhoe, and skid steer values have shown flat to slightly declining values.

  • By contrast, dozer asking values have continued a steady increase throughout 2021, posting at $150,000 in September compared to $140,000 at the start of the year. The 0- to 5-year age group is driving this rise, charting a $40,000 year-to-date asking value increase as inventory steadily declines in this age group.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market logged a 10.2% YOY rise in asking values and a 17.0% YOY increase in auction values.

  • YOY asking values for combines and 100-horsepower and greater tractors climbed to $164,000 this September compared to $149,000 last September, while YOY auction values grew to $135,000 from $116,000 over the same time period.

  • Within the ag market, the 300-hp and greater tractor category has risen most sharply in YTD asking values. Late-model, high-horsepower tractors in the 0- to 5-year age group continued a measured increase in 2021, at $351,000 in September as compared to $308,000 at the beginning of the year.

Obtain the Full Report
For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index
The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab The Sandhills EVI for used sleeper and day cab trucks posted a 61.9% year-over-year auction value increase to $44,000 in September compared to $27,000 in September 2020. Asking values also continued to trend upward with a 42.1% YOY increase to $55,000 this September compared to $39,000 the previous September. Truck inventory levels continue to trend downward.
Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market, Sleeper and Day Cab The Sandhills EVI for used sleeper and day cab trucks posted a 61.9% year-over-year auction value increase to $44,000 in September compared to $27,000 in September 2020. Asking values also continued to trend upward with a 42.1% YOY increase to $55,000 this September compared to $39,000 the previous September. Truck inventory levels continue to trend downward.
Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Construction Market, Excavators, Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Loader Backhoes, Skid Steers The Sandhills auction EVI for the construction market indicated a 15.7% YOY value increase to $66,000 in September 2021, with the asking EVI up 10.5% YOY to $89,000.
Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Construction Market, Excavators, Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Loader Backhoes, Skid Steers The Sandhills auction EVI for the construction market indicated a 15.7% YOY value increase to $66,000 in September 2021, with the asking EVI up 10.5% YOY to $89,000.
Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Farm Equipment Market, Tractors 100 HP and Greater and Combines The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market logged a 10.2% YOY rise in asking values and a 17.0% YOY increase in auction values.
Sandhills Equipment Value Index: US Used Farm Equipment Market, Tractors 100 HP and Greater and Combines The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market logged a 10.2% YOY rise in asking values and a 17.0% YOY increase in auction values.
Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)
Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-truck-values-continue-historic-ascent-and-construction-equipment-values-remain-flat-as-farm-machinery-dips-slightly-301403764.html

SOURCE Sandhills Global

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour - SCMP

    Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead-set on keeping it from doing business with China.

  • Why EverQuote Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) collapsed in Tuesday morning trading, dropping 15.6% through 11:10 a.m. EDT after the company released preliminary numbers for its third-quarter 2021 earnings report -- what's colloquially known as an "earnings warning." Heading into Q3, analysts have been forecasting EverQuote would lose $0.15 per share on sales of $110.2 million for the September quarter, or about $3.4 million in total. Instead, EverQuote says investors should now anticipate that its losses when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) will be closer to $5.5 million or even $6 million (about $0.26 per share) and on sales of only $106.5 million to $107.5 million -- about 3% short of expectations.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Bayer: farmers pre-buying crop inputs as supply-chain snarls continue

    CHICAGO/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. farmers are pre-buying seeds and chemicals they need earlier than normal, in a bid to secure supplies for next spring amid sector-wide supply-chain problems, a top executive at German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm Bayer AG said on Tuesday. Bayer also estimates its average seed prices will go up about 5% for 2022, Liam Condon, president of Bayer's agricultural unit, told Reuters on Tuesday. "What we're seeing is a pretty robust order book," Condon said.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Analysis-As oil prices skyrocket, fund managers hop on board for the ride

    A surge in oil prices is drawing fund managers back into shares of oil and gas companies, even as some remain unsure that the price gains will stick. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 are up 53.8% for the year to date compared with a 20.2% gain for the broader index, as rising demand from the global economic reopening collides with supply chain disruptions and inflation fears to boost energy prices to multi-year highs. The rally has caught many fund managers by surprise and some are scrambling to catch up, betting that commodity prices will remain high in the face of burgeoning demand.

  • Oil futures on track to finish at multiyear highs as Russia’s offer to boost natural-gas supplies may come with a catch

    Oil futures climb on Tuesday, on track to finish at fresh multiyear highs, on reports that Russia's offer to boost natural-gas supplies to Europe may come with a catch.

  • Philip Morris Beats Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

    The global chip shortage is impacting Philip Morris' ability to meet demand for IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

  • Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

    Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it's a cold winter.

  • Frontier Lithium Achieves Milestone with Production of Battery Quality Lithium Hydroxide with Mini-pilot Plant

    Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier" or "the Company") has successfully produced battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LiOH-H2O) through a reputable third-party firm using its crystallization process technology from a purified lithium hydroxide (LiOH) solution produced by Frontier Lithium. The lithium salts were produced from 'ore-to-hydroxide' sulphate conversion route by a mini-pilot plant using core samples taken from the PAK Lithium Project's PAK deposit. Test work results are shown in

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • iPhone Manufacturer Foxconn Reveals Its First Electric-Vehicle Prototypes

    Foxconn, the Taiwanese company known for assembling Apple products, has unveiled three electric-vehicle prototypes. WSJ’s Stephanie Yang attended the launch event to see how the company is diversifying its business to gain a foothold in the auto industry. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg News

  • Halliburton posts Q3 profit as drilling rebounds, eyes jump in customer spending

    (Reuters) -U.S. oilfield firm Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted its third consecutive quarterly profit and said customer spending in the United States could jump 20% next year, as stronger oil prices and drilling activity boost demand for services and equipment. Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs with global crude futures climbing 4.5% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by OPEC+'s decision to maintain its planned output increase rather than raising it on global supply concerns. Next year's jump in customer spending will be the result of both better pricing and inflation, he said.

  • Norwegian battery co. Freyr partners with Koch to build U.S. factory

    Tom Jensen, FREYR CEO and Co-Founder, and Jeremy Bezdek, Koch Strategic Platforms Managing Director, discuss their recent partnership and plans to build a U.S. factory by 2023.

  • Oil Gains Along With Equities in Wake of Demand Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed an advance alongside stronger equities after switching between gains and losses earlier in choppy trading with an ongoing global energy crisis continuing to roil markets. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Wo