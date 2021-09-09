U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.50
    -10.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,942.00
    -70.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    -33.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1690
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,196.34
    -2,621.96 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.58
    -59.89 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,020.98
    -160.23 (-0.53%)
     

User-friendly Chatbot & Live Chat Helpdesk Solution, Gitple Chat Enters Singapore Market

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the coronavirus, the growth rate of chatbot demand and its introduction into various sectors has grown by more than 35% per year. The global AI chatbot market is now expected to reach between approximately $3.17 billion and $9.4 billion by 2024.

In particular, the chatbot market is on a steep rise in Asia and Oceania and is expected to grow more than 31.5% in 2024.

As a result, Gitple, a company specializing in CS solutions for chatbot and live chat helpdesk, recently entered the Singapore market. Gitple says that its Singapore customer base has been steadily increasing since it started business there.

Gitple Chat can be quickly tested/installed through banners that appear right after signing up. If you have any questions during the installation of Gitple Chat, professional support staff will provide answers in real time when inquiring through live chat. Even if you don't have technical knowledge, easy-to-use guides are also available on the website, which will help companies that have difficulty building B2B softwares.

Gitple Chat provides services that allow various brands to easily create chatbots. These include:

- Provisioning botbuilders for easy chatbot creation for non-developers.

- Integration of free custom designs and company-specific brand concepts into chatbot configuration.

- Chatbot linkage to various customer service chat channels such as KakaoTalk, Line, homepages, apps, etc.

- The operation of FAQ bot scenarios and organization specific, operations live chat helpdesk that can be run separately for different brands and sites, yet collectively managed with a single Gitple Chat plan.

With the advantage of being easily manufactured and user-friendly, Gitple Chat is expected to grow further in line with the expanding global chatbot market.

The efficient, superlative Gitple Chat and membership, suitable for this non-contact era, can be quickly joined at the following link: https://gitple.io/en.

SOURCE Gitple

Recommended Stories

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is currently trading at $3,420 following a devastating sell-off that saw $75 billion wiped off its market cap in a matter of minutes.

  • How Snowflake Is Capitalizing on a Blizzard of Data

    Snowflake has a large addressable market, and its unique offering could allow it to make the most of the data storage transformation.

  • Bitcoin Steadies After Flash Crash

    The largest cryptocurrency by market value edged lower a day after it briefly dropped 17% over the course of a few minutes.

  • Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

    A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term. The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000. "As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

  • Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

  • Shiba Inu Retreats Amid Broad Weakness In Crypto Markets

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.000007.

  • Is The Ethereum Correction Over?

    It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was going to crash into a wall of sellers... and it sure did. It's undergoing a significant correction, but there’s a chance the sell-off may be over, at least for now. The $3,350 level was important resistance in August. Now it may become a support level and this could put a floor under the price. See Also: Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out By Regulator For Promoting Ethereum Knock-Off To Instagram Followers This is because many of the investors who sold at $3

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steadies after El Salvador adoption hit by dramatic crash

    Bitcoin slid in price from above $52,000 to below $44,000 on Tuesday following issues with the adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in El Salvador, but has recovered slightly on Wednesday. Bitcoin’s nosedive has also had an impact on other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), and dogecoin. British banking giant Standard Chartered also noted in a recent report that Bitcoin’s value would peak around late 2021 or early 2022 to above $100k.

  • Fake pro-China accounts tried to push Americans to attend anti-racism protests

    On Wednesday, security researchers from Google and cybersecurity firm Mandiant disclosed that a network of fake pro-China social media accounts tried to mobilize Americans to attend anti-racism protests in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Virgin Media O2 hyperfast broadband rollout passes 10m homes milestone

    Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden congratulated the company on its ‘excellent progress’.

  • It’s Cardigan Dress Weather, Shop Our Favorites

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

    The senator says products promoting mistruths about the coronavirus and vaccines still appear in search results.

  • It’s an Altcoin Season: Solana and Others Shoot Up

    Altcoins -- cryptos that are not Bitcoin -- are seeing their prices shooting up due to a confluence of factors and some of them are notably rising. See: Ethereum Competitor Solana Achieves $38...

  • Microsoft warns Azure customers of flaw that could have permitted hackers access to data

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data. In a blog post from its security response team, Microsoft said it had fixed the flaw reported by Palo Alto Networks and it had no evidence malicious hackers had abused the technique. It said it had notified some customers they should change their login credentials as a precaution.

  • El Salvador Holding 400 Bitcoins Leading up to Legal Tender Introduction

    Just ahead of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the government bought several hundred BTC for its coffers.

  • Intel to Invest Up to $95 Billion in European Chip-Making Amid U.S. Expansion

    The semiconductor maker pledges to dedicate production capacity in Ireland to car chips to help mitigate shortages.

  • BIO-key Continues its Expansion in Higher Education as University of Denver Selects its PortalGuard Platform for Enhanced, Frictionless Security for Portal and Application Access

    BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is an innovative Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometrics provider specializing in cybersecurity solutions for enterprises. BIO-key’s solutions are trusted by over 1,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies and firms operating within the financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, communication, transportation, and government sectors. In the past year, BIO-key has announced several new or expanded relationsh

  • Binance developing BSC to AVAX bridge

    Binance is developing a bridge that will allow AVAX holders to deposit and withdraw their tokens directly to their Metamask or Web3 wallet.

  • Ukraine to develop legal crypto market

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the launch of a legal digital assets market in the country is of ‘utter importance’.

  • Exclusive: FCC will study cost of landlords' broadband deals

    The Federal Communications Commission wants to learn whether deals between landlords and internet service providers raise prices for apartment dwellers as part of the Biden administration's push on increasing competition in the economy.Why it matters: Despite cities having more competition among broadband providers, those in apartment buildings can be stuck with one provider because of the arrangements.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A