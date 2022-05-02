U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.94
    -21.99 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,846.19
    -131.02 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,247.65
    -86.99 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.31
    -3.38 (-3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.00
    -50.70 (-2.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.72 (-3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0700 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1070
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,450.10
    +428.64 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.79
    -8.87 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

User Provisioning Software Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "User Provisioning Software Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The user provisioning software market value is set to grow by USD 4.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled User Provisioning Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled User Provisioning Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The user provisioning software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The user provisioning software market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers user provisioning software to manage mainframe access and securely connect users with applications and data through multi-factor authentication.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Market Segmentation

Technavio report extensively covers user provisioning software market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • By End-user, the market is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. The user provisioning software market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The BFSI sector includes banking, insurance, and all other financial verticals. The increasing adoption of banking services and the complete digitalization of the systems are facilitating vast content generation. In this situation, user provisioning software enables financial organizations to manage user content electronically across diverse systems and processes, ranging from a single window to the overall development. As the market is moving toward a customer-centric ecosystem, an overwhelming amount of content is generated. A user-provisioning software allows a financial institution to meet the challenges that include compliance requirements, content management, user security, transparency, and the availability of the software across platforms, time, and geographies. The end goal is to improve customer services across platforms and geographies, workflow automation, and the increasing overall efficiency to drive the growth of the global user provisioning software market in the BFSI sector. Therefore, this segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the user provisioning software market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of technologies across industries will facilitate the user-provisioning software market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for large-scale user provisioning is the key driver fueling the user provisioning software market growth. The beneficiary attributes of deploying user provisioning software in large-scale management scenarios include easy access to information systems across diverse on-premises applications, a secure network for managing user identity, and the enhanced management of user data, which translates into reduced risks of internal and external breaches. Also, user provisioning software can help in achieving regulatory compliance by providing the tools to implement comprehensive security and audit. Such numerous benefits will drive the user-provisioning software market growth during the forecast period.

However, growing competition from open-source platforms is the factor hindering the user-provisioning software market growth. Open-source software is rich in demand as it provides useful features and is available on the internet for free of cost. This has attracted many small emerging enterprises to use open-source user provisioning software for integrated management. Nonetheless, the software also saves costs such as the purchasing and licensing costs of commercial software, which are usually high. Furthermore, the availability of source code, fast deployment, and reliability are the main advantages of the open-source platform. These advantages have increased the prominence and popularity of open-source platforms. However, such increas8ing prominence will hinder the user provisioning software market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Related Reports-

  • The IT asset management software market share is expected to increase by USD 4.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. Download a sample now!

  • The compensation software market share is expected to increase by USD 5.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 10.86% Download a sample now!

User Provisioning Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.11

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.4 Centrify Corp.

  • 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 EmpowerID Inc.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Quest Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/user-provisioning-software-market---37-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--bfsi-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301536662.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Ma

  • Oil Declines as China’s Covid Restrictions Threaten Fuel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in tandem with equities as China’s stringent measures to curb Covid-19 threatened a further hit to economic activity and fuel demand. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermed

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Walmart Suppliers: Top 5 Suppliers of Walmart

    Walmart suppliers are depended on to provide the products Walmart sells. Being a supplier to Walmart can be a profitable business. Learn more.

  • Gulf of Mexico Oil Drilling Makes Too-Little, Too-Late Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- A new wave of oil platforms is sweeping into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as crude prices are riding historic levels and demand for barrels is higher than ever.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Markets WrapBut don’t c

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Germany, the EU's largest economy, said it would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of this year even though a stoppage could result in shortages.

  • 3M to create jobs in Nebraska as it expands operations

    3M Co. said Monday that it will create around 50 new jobs at its Valley, Neb. facility, as it invests $58 million to fun an 80,000 square-foot expansion. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse, and will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle times. As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products. The Valley facility, which 3M acquired in 1

  • ApeCoin Drops, Ether Trades Flat Despite Record $200M Gas Burn

    Over 71,000 ether were burned on Sunday amid demand for a new NFT project. But that did little to affect ether prices as the broader market traded flat.

  • 4 Takeaways From the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

    CEO Warren Buffett was joined by the company’s three vice chairmen to present to shareholders and answer questions over the course of some five hours on Saturday.

  • Lockdowns and supply chain disruption to accelerate Apple's move away from China, with India a likely beneficiary, analysts say

    Apple's value chain in China, an emblem of the country's global role as a source of labour and assembly, has been hit hard by strict lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring provinces, raising the risk that the US tech giant may accelerate a shift of its operations away from China, say analysts. While it is hard to put an exact figure on the losses resulting from the disruption to transport and production along Apple's extensive value chain in China, chief financial officer Luca Maestri told a con

  • 3 Ways You Could Lose Your Pension and How to Save It

    Learn about the laws that should keep your retirement benefits safe, some limitations of those laws, and what you can do to protect yourself.

  • Oil falls on China growth worries, EU weighs Russian crude ban

    Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, overshadowed fears supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures were down $3.23, or 3%, to $103.91 a barrel at 1236 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.41, or 3.2%, to $101.28 a barrel. China released data on Saturday showing factory activity in the world's second-largest economy contracted for a second month to its lowest since February 2020 because of COVID lockdowns.

  • Wendy's Menu Borrows a Hit Idea from Taco Bell

    Both fast-food chains have been inventive when it comes to taking the fight to Burger King and McDonald's.

  • Global Supply Chain Woes Reach America’s Amish Furniture Makers

    The problems in such a seemingly pared-down domestic supply chain, one that harks back to an era before offshoring and other pillars of globalization, suggests how deeply embedded global sourcing has become in manufacturing.

  • Taiwan's stocks suffer market jolt as China's zero-Covid policy and lockdown disrupt supply chains from PCs to vehicles

    Taiwan's major electronics manufacturers and chip makers are slumping in the stock market as they grapple with supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai and its neighbouring cities. The shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry, Patregon Corp, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics and AU Optronics, five of Taiwan's bellwether electronics suppliers, retreated by 8.5 per cent on average in April, erasing a total of NT$118 billion (US$4 billion) in market capital. TAIEX, the Taiwan S

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Internet Search, E-Commerce, Cloud Computing Drive Growth

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.