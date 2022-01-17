Userlane Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Userlane as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global digital adoption platform (DAP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading digital adoption platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

DAP helps users become proficient and fully utilize an application, ensuring a successful digital transformation. Organizations leverage insights from digital adoption platforms to optimize business processes, increase ROI, and ensure continued growth in revenue. The platform typically performs functions such as in-app guidance, analytics, automation, and governance to deliver a personalized experience across multiple applications.

DAP will become more prevalent in the future, playing a crucial role in expediting an organization's digital transformation journey. With a focus on customer and employee experience, enterprises should seek a DAP provider that can increase productivity, improve employee capability, enhance user experience, reduce customer queries, and ensure successful digital adoption. It should provide users with a customized user experience and knowledge management functions such as activity tracking, announcements, tooltips, and content management. Vendors are improving their workflow automation capabilities, such as AI-driven analytics and machine learning algorithms, to evaluate usage patterns and pair them with executable chatbots to enhance end-user experience.

"Userlane, with its comprehensive technology, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Digital Adoption Platform market", said Manish Chand Thakur, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Userlane's DAP offering includes certified security, privacy, and accessibility with no functionality limitations or restricted modes and the provision of multi-application support. Additionally, the platform provides analytics and a digital adoption score, which highlight how users are utilizing software, where they are having difficulty and how they are engaging with Userlane. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Userlane is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global digital adoption market".

Hartmut Hahn, CEO of Userlane adds: "We are pleased to hear that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes our technological progress in the past 12 months and we are excited to continue shaping the Digital Adoption industry together with our customers and partners.

We have witnessed the impact our technology can have within enterprises who are successfully driving digital transformation initiatives. It is amazing to see how with the help of Userlane, organizations can empower their employees to focus on the task at hand and not be burdened and frustrated by trying to figure out the underlying software. The productivity gains, teamed with the improved software user experience, can not only significantly contribute to ROI, but can ultimately create a more rewarding and enjoyable workplace for everyone."

Founded in 2015, Userlane is the fastest and most flexible Digital Adoption Platform used by millions across the globe. Userlane provides in-app interactive guidance and on-demand, contextual support for software users. The Userlane Digital Adoption Platform enables large organizations to automate their software support and training so that they can master the challenges of working with a distributed, global customer base or workforce.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

