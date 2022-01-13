U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,727.00
    +10.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,282.00
    +122.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,927.75
    +40.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.50
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.32
    -0.32 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.90
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1468
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7390
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.66 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2660
    -0.4000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,853.58
    +62.77 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.64
    +35.31 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.12
    +12.40 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Give users genuine control over ad targeting, MEPs urged

Natasha Lomas
·9 min read

Over 30 civil society organizations, pro-privacy tech businesses and European startups are making a last ditch pitch to try to convince EU lawmakers to put stricter limits on surveillance advertising as a major vote looms on an update to the bloc's digital rules.

The European Parliament will vote shortly to confirm its negotiating position on the Digital Services Act (DSA) -- and the 30 signatories to the joint statement on "surveillance-based advertising" are urging MEPs to back amendments to the DSA to tighten the rules on how people's data can be used for targeting ads.

In a nutshell they argue that inferred personal data (aka what a platform can learn/guess about you by snooping on your digital activity) should be out of bounds for ad targeting -- and that advertisers should only be able to use information that has been consciously provided to them for targeting their marketing by the individuals in question.

An example of how that could work might be that a platform periodically asking a user to select a few categories of goods/interests for which they're happy to receive marketing offers -- such as, say, beauty products, hiking/outdoors gear, holidays, or culture/art.

They would then only be able to use such signals for ad targeting, making it contextual, rather than creepy.

This is not so very radical a suggestion.

Regulators in the region have in fact been warning that tracking based ads are on borrowed time for years, given systemic breaches of EU privacy laws. Though actual regulator enforcement against adtech has been harder to spot.

Behavioural advertising is out of control, warns UK watchdog

Most recently the outgoing UK data protection commissioner urged the industry to reform -- and move away from the current paradigm of tracking and profiling -- saying the future must be about providing Internet users with a genuine choice over how they are targeted with marketing messages.

The signatories to the statement calling for parliamentarians to get behind this kind of ad targeting reform argue it would have major benefits -- preventing problems associated with the covert surveillance of web users which can lead to abusive ads that manipulate and exploit.

The theories of harm around microtargeted ads have been much discussed in recent years -- with risks of behavioral targeting being linked to discrimination, exploitation of vulnerable people/groups, and democracy-denting election interference, to name a few.

Surveillance advertising's problem is that it can't be publicly accountability because it lacks genuine transparency.

Yet there are other ways to target ads that don't require creepy snooping and behavioral profiling.

"We are convinced that targeted digital ads can be delivered effectively and with respect for users’ choice and privacy (i.e. without covert surveillance practices), provided that exclusively data specifically provided by users for that purpose is processed, in a transparent and accountable manner," the signatories write.

Europe’s digital rules reboot could tame Facebook, whistleblower Frances Haugen tells EU Parliament

The statement dubs the use of "inferred data, which reveals users’ vulnerabilities and, by definition, is collected or generated without their awareness and control" as "a particularly problematic practice in digital advertising", arguing: "It is time to end this practice as it causes significant harm on an individual and societal level, as evidenced by extensive academic research and recent revelations including the Facebook Files and the whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony or Mozilla’s YouTube Regrets study."

"It is in the best interest of companies engaging in digital advertising to respect users’ choice, autonomy, and expressed (not inferred) preferences," they go on, pointing to survey results which found that 75% of social media users in France and Germany are not comfortable when their behavioural data is used to target them with advertising.

"While small and medium-sized businesses legitimately use online advertising to reach their clients, they do not need to rely on intrusive surveillance as a means to that end," they further argue.

The statement suggests that the main beneficiaries of current adtech's 'surveillance free-for-all' -- and the pervasive, covert massive tracking of Internet users -- are likely to be US tech giants.

While progressive European startups -- which have been trying for years to scale alternative, privacy respecting approaches for ad targeting -- are being competitively disadvantaged by the rights-violating data abuses of US giants.

"The only actors who benefit from exploitation of users’ vulnerabilities and cross-site tracking are US-based large online platforms, with an interest to preserve their dominant position in the digital advertising market," the statement argues, calling for "regulatory incentives" so that "progressive" privacy-focused startups can scale their rights-respecting services and make them more accessible for small brands.

"Putting an end to the most invasive practices will strengthen small European brands and GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] compliant digital services, as well as local media as it would promote fair competition in digital advertising and reinstate the power of quality."

It's an argument that should -- in theory -- play well with Europeans elected representatives in the parliament.

However in recent years US tech giants -- led by Google and Facebook -- have been pouring millions into lobbying efforts in Brussels in a bid to steer lawmakers away from policies that could damage their surveillance-based business models. So this is in no way a fair fight.

Key among the tech giant lobbying claims has been the suggestion that tougher rules on targeting will hit Europe's small businesses. Indeed, Facebook (now Meta) has gone so far as to claim that banning surveillance ads would decimate the bloc's economy.

But of course they would say that, wouldn't they...

US giants top tech industry’s $100M+ a year lobbying blitz in EU

 

The 17 civil society organizations signing the joint statement are: the Panoptykon Foundation, Access Now, Alliance4Europe, Amnesty International, Article 19, Bits of Freedom, Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties), Defend Democracy, Fair Vote, Global Witness, Irish Council for Civil Liberties, #jesuisla, The Norwegian Consumer Council, Ranking Digital Rights (RDR), The Signals Network, SumOfUs and Uplift.

While the 14 business representatives backing the call for a ban on use of inferred data for ad targeting are:

Disconnect, Casey Oppenheim, co-founder and CEO
DuckDuckGo, Gabriel Weinberg, CEO and Founder
Ecosia, Christian Kroll, CEO
Fastmail, Bron Gondwana, CEO and Nicola Nye, chief of staff
Kobler, Erik Bugge, CEO
Mailfence, Patrick De Schutter, co-Founder and MD
Mojeek, Colin Hayhurst, CEO
Opt Out Advertising, Tom van Bentheim, CEO
Piwik PRO, Maciej Zawadzinski, CEO
Quodari, Paul Pennarts, CEO
Startmail, Robert Beens, CEO
Startpage, Robert Beens, CEO
Strossle, Ha kon Tillier, CEO
Tutanota, Matthias Pfau, CEO

An earlier push by a number of MEPs towards the end of last year to get an outright ban on surveillance-based ad targeting included in the DSA did not prevail.

Although a parliamentary committee did back tightening restrictions on tracking-based advertising in another draft package of EU legislation that will apply to the most powerful Internet gatekeepers (so plenty of US giants), aka the Digital Markets Act (DMA) -- by beefing up consent requirements for ad targeting and adding a complete prohibition on behavioral targeting of minors.

But the 31 signatories to today's statement argue that the IMCO tweaks do not go far enough against the data industrial surveillance complex, writing: "We urge Members of the European Parliament to support plenary amendments to Article 24 of the DSA which go beyond the existing IMCO compromise and rule out surveillance practices in digital advertising -- such as the use of inferred data -- while supporting users’ genuine choice."

Karolina Iwańska, a lawyer and policy analyst for the Panoptykon Foundation, also told us: "Unfortunately the compromise around ads in the IMCO committee is very weak and largely maintaining status quo" -- adding that: "Big tech's 'SME' lobbying was very successful."

"We believe that a true compromise between a full ban on the use of personal data (unrealistic at this point) and status quo (everything allowed if consent is collected) is possible -- but has sadly been ignored in the parliament," she added, saying the anti-surveillance campaigners are now hoping to convince MEPs to back reform of personalized ads by limiting targeting to expressed preferences -- which they believe will give Internet users "genuine control".

European Parliament’s IMCO backs limits on tech giants’ ability to run tracking ads

The effort will need to work fast if it's to achieve its aim.

Per Iwańska, the campaigners have drafted an amendment -- but have yet to get backing from MEPs to submit it so that the parliament as a whole would be able to vote on it at the plenary. Clearly it'll be crunch time for this push over the next few days.

Under the EU's co-legislative process the Commission proposes legislation and that's then followed by a process of wider negotiations between Member States and the European Parliament on the policy detail -- with the chance for upcoming EU rules to be reworked and reshaped before they're finally adopted.

Both the DSA and the DMA were proposed at the end of 2020 by the European Commission, with the DSA aimed at updating the bloc's ecommerce rules and dialling up accountability on digital businesses by widening requirements to define areas of additional responsibility around content.

While the DMA targets the competition- and consumer-crushing market power of Internet giants, with a set of ex ante rules aimed at preventing abusive practices.

Trilogue negotiations on the DSA are due to start soon -- once the parliament confirms its position in next week's plenary vote. And -- ultimately -- there will need to be another plenary vote in the parliament on the final text. So campaigners against surveillance advertising may have other points in the process to try to push strategic amendments.

One thing is clear: The lobbying will continue throughout this year.

Any restrictions on ad targeting in the EU will still also have to wait for the legislation to be adopted and come into force -- with EU lawmakers set to apply a grace period for digital businesses to come into compliance. So any rule changes won't bite for many months more at least.

While the DMA -- which appears to be moving pretty speedily through the co-legislative process -- could get up and running relatively quickly, perhaps in 2023, the DSA looks likely to take longer before it comes into force; perhaps not until 2024.

In the meanwhile, the tracking and targeting continues...

Inside a European push to outlaw creepy ads

UK privacy watchdog warns adtech the end of tracking is nigh

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: President Biden’s plans for an upgraded, cleaner US power grid

    Today’s tech headlines: Biden’s bid for an upgraded, cleaner US power grid Logitech unveils $60 Litra Glow light for streamers Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over alleged crypto scam.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • How to figure out what to do in retirement, and make the transition

    A satisfying retirement is crafted with small steps and a sprinkling of serendipity that leads you in a new direction. Here are 5 key steps to making the transition.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Retiring early this year? Look through Affordable Care Act plans now before the deadline Saturday

    Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement, and one of the biggest risks for people who retire before age 65. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before the open enrollment period ends on Jan. 15, peruse Affordable Care Act plans to see which will be best for you in early retirement – even if you don’t need to enroll right now. Nearly 14 million people have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, either on the federal exchange, in their state’s exchange or on HealthCare.gov, during this enrollment period, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already shutting it.

    Eight months after announcing a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • In bad news for US cloud services, Austrian website's use of Google Analytics found to breach GDPR

    A decision by Austria's data protection watchdog upholding a complaint against a website related to its use of Google Analytics does not bode well for use of US cloud services in Europe. The decision raises a big red flag over routine use of tools that require transferring Europeans' personal data to the US for processing -- with the watchdog finding that IP address and identifiers in cookie data are the personal data of site visitors, meaning these transfers fall under the purview of EU data protection law. Consequently the Austrian DPA found that the website in question -- a health focused site called netdoktor.at, which had been exporting visitors' data to the US as a result of implementing Google Analytics -- had violated Chapter V of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which deals with data transfers out of the bloc.

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • Factory staffs at Generac, Church Metal Spinning among those slammed by Omicron: WSJ

    American manufacturers that successfully navigated the challenges of keeping factory workforces intact during the pandemic have been hit hard by the Omicron variant — and two examples are Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems and Church Metal Spinning Co. of Milwaukee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • Here's What We Like About Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lowe's...

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Three stocks with massive upside potential are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Each has both explosive growth and exciting 2022 prospects. Crowdstrike's mission is simple: "to stop breaches."

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."