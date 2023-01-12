U.S. markets closed

How Users Select a Public Cloud Provider 2023: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Leads the Way in Customer Satisfaction

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "How Users Select a Public Cloud Provider" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since 2010, the publisher has conducted an annual web-based survey of enterprise cloud decision makers. The goal is to understand not just what choices they make about cloud workloads and data, but also why. One area of inquiry is why enterprises have selected their primary public cloud service provider. In this highly concentrated market, the top three providers represent 80% of global revenue, and the top seven account for around 95%.

With similar price points and technologies and with few barriers to stop enterprises from moving apps from cloud to cloud, how do the cloud providers distinguish themselves and gain loyal followers? In this report, the publisher examines how respondents assess their cloud service providers on a variety of characteristics to determine meaningful differentiation points.

Key findings include:

  • Organizations use on average three public cloud service providers.

  • Users are highly satisfied with their primary public cloud service provider, rating them on average 4.16 on a scale of 5.

  • Customer service, competitive cost, and brand reputation top the list of reasons why users select their primary public cloud provider.

  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure users are the most delighted among all cloud users surveyed, citing more criteria for selecting OCI than users of other clouds.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

3. Growth of Multicloud Environments

  • Enterprises Choose Multiple Public Cloud Providers

  • Why Users Move Apps from Cloud to Cloud

4. Why Enterprises Choose their Primary Cloud Provider

  • Choice of Primary Provider - How to Interpret the Responses

  • Organizations are Satisfied with their Cloud Providers

  • What Drives User Satisfaction with Cloud Providers?

  • Cloud Buyers Value Customer Service and Low Cost

  • Customer Service

  • Reputation/Image

  • Products/Features - Security and Availability

  • Products/Features - Technologies and Outcomes

  • Products/Features - Workload Deployment and Management

  • Products/Features - Developer Tools

5. The Last Word

6. Appendix

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgopp9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-users-select-a-public-cloud-provider-2023-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-leads-the-way-in-customer-satisfaction-301720189.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

