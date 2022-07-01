U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Users Can Trade Land of Fantasy (LOF) Token Profitably On XT.com

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital asset trading platform, XT.com, is thrilled to announce that it will list Land of Fantasy (LOF) Token with USDT trading pair in its Main Zone (Metaverse) on July 1, 2022, at 7: 00 (UTC).

The LOF token, also known as the LOF LAND TOKEN, is a utility token. LOF is used as the primary financial instrument to facilitate all transactions within the Land of Fantasy Token (LOF) ecosystem of crypto services. Moreover, the token can be traded. Being a tradable digital asset, the token can be used for goods and services.

Both LOF Token and XT.com global users are encouraged to start depositing their crypto holdings on June 30, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC) in preparation for trading. Above all, XT.com pledges to open LOF/USDT withdrawal for everyone on July 2, 2022, at 7:00 (UTC). This is one-of-a-kind innovation and the first time that the LOF token is being listed on XT.com.

When the listing goes live, users will be able to trade LOF/USDT at any time with unique anonymity and industry-level security and enjoy a cutting-edge experience on XT.com. The Land of Fantasy Token listing is also important for XT.com's ongoing token listing expansion in 2022, and beyond.

Mo Mukarram, Head of Marketing at XT.com, explained, "2022 is a year of token listing innovation for XT.com as we onboard the utility token, LOF, on our platform. Users can now seamlessly trade LOF/USDT on XT."

About Land of Fantasy Token (LOF)

LOF of LAND is a utility token within the Land of Fantasy ecosystem. The token has set up a system to create an Ecosystem that is as strong and complete as possible in order to be able to use it comprehensively. LOF LAND TOKEN is used as a medium for products and services in the Digital Creator and Entertainment group that started with the concept of reaching the most people from the popularity of tourism.

About XT.com

Established in 2018, XT.COM is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai. It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.COM strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/users-can-trade-land-of-fantasy-lof-token-profitably-on-xtcom-301575419.html

SOURCE XT.com

