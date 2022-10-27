U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,242.00
    +370.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,433.00
    -13.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +13.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.38
    +1.47 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.20
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0086 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0280
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.42
    -1.04 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0360
    -0.3240 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,706.22
    +159.29 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +15.92 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.44
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

UserWay Launches Managed Accessibility and Compliance for Enterprises

·4 min read

For the first time, enterprises can fully outsource their digital accessibility journey to experts, for audits, remediations and legal support, backed by a $1 million guarantee

LISBON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for Web Summit 2022, UserWay, the world leader in digital accessibility, trusted by over 1 million websites, has launched Managed Accessibility, a full-scale solution for enterprises. Managed Accessibility is used to achieve and maintain web accessibility and full legal compliance. In a first for the industry, the solution provides a robust Legal Support Program (LSP). It is also backed by UserWay's million-dollar legal guarantee.

UserWay Logo
UserWay Logo

As governments expand anti-discrimination laws across the United States and the European Union, companies of all sizes grapple with a growing number of lawsuits and litigation risks. Over 5,000 digital accessibility-related lawsuits were filed in the U.S. in 2021 alone, and among the top 50 websites on the internet, 77% have been found to have moderate to severe accessibility violations. When companies break accessibility laws, the implications are dire for the digital economy, locking out up to 1 billion people with some form of disability.

Today, UserWay provides AI-powered accessibility solutions to global organizations, such as Coca-Cola, Disney, Nielsen, and the United Nations. To protect enterprises from every angle with long-term accessibility programs, UserWay's Managed Accessibility combines the company's AI solutions suite with human expert intervention. The solution fully manages corporate digital accessibility efforts, from websites to PDFs and online videos, avoiding the costly effort of hiring and training or repurposing internal teams. In addition to UserWay's AI-powered Pro Accessibility Widget, the new solution includes manual auditing, reviews and testing, site scans, continuous monitoring, and hands-on remediation by UserWay accessibility developers.

According to Allon Mason, UserWay CEO, "Most organizations don't have dedicated internal digital accessibility teams. UserWay's Managed Accessibility allows such organizations to achieve full ADA compliance much faster than ever, with little effort."

Dr. Lionel Wolberger, UserWay COO, said, "Managed Accessibility is the result of the evolution of both products and services at UserWay."

One feature that sets Managed Accessibility apart from competitors is UserWay's LSP. This program provides comprehensive guidance in addressing and responding to any type of legal complaint, demand letter, or litigation resulting from not meeting ADA and other international accessibility regulations based on the WCAG guidelines. The UserWay LSP team includes W3C contributors, lawyers, and other legal and digital accessibility experts who specialize in the legal aspects of digital accessibility and litigation. This combination of disciplines means UserWay covers everything from assessing claim validity to tailoring an accessibility action plan, serving as an expert witness in a trial, and actioning remediations based on valid legal claims in record time.

Other notable features of Managed Accessibility include:

  • Rapid Pro Widget Integration: The UserWay team works with clients to integrate the UserWay AI-Powered Pro Widget into their site(s). If any custom site remediations (CSRs) are required to remediate more complex accessibility violations, UserWay's accessibility developers add those directly based on UserWay's detailed analyses and audits.

  • Manual Audits: UserWay performs extensive manual audits that detail every violation and what needs to be done to correct each one.                                                                     

  • Manual Remediations: Custom image alts, custom reviews and remediation of complex site nav, popups and form field labels are remediated by self-executing JavaScript snippets authored by UserWay's experienced accessibility developers so remediations are created without any additional effort by the customer.                                                                       

  • Real-World Testing: UserWay's staff of people with disabilities who are also accessibility experts test websites and specific components using various assistive technologies, such as screen readers and braille readers, to ensure each element has been remediated according to the WCAG 2.1 AA requirements.                                                                           

  • Full WCAG 2.1 AA Statement of Compliance (SOC): The SOC details and reinforces the digital accessibility level and status while helping fend off legal risk and possible complaints or demand letters. The SOC is shared publicly with site visitors.                                                                           

  • Dedicated Account Manager: Each Managed Accessibility client is assigned a dedicated account manager and accessibility expert who manages the project from start to end, including the onboarding, remediations, implementation, communication, and synchronization with the client's principal stakeholders.

UserWay will be attending Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon November 1-4, 2022, where executives will discuss digital accessibility.

For more information about UserWay's managed accessibility, visit https://userway.org/managed-accessibility/. To view the solution in action, click here for a short video.

About UserWay
                                                                                               
UserWay is the leading global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA-compliant. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology that includes human-in-the-loop interventions, website owners can quickly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549, and Section 508 regulations, as required by U.S. and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930675/UserWay_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userway-launches-managed-accessibility-and-compliance-for-enterprises-301660999.html

SOURCE UserWay Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Australia's Medibank says data of 4 million customers accessed by hacker

    (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday a cyber hack had compromised data of all of its of its nearly 4 million customers, as it warned of a A$25 million to A$35 million ($16 million to $22.3 million) hit to first-half earnings. It said on Wednesday that all personal and significant amounts of health claims data of all its customers were compromised in the breach reported this month, a day after it warned the number of customers affected would grow. "Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers' personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data," chief executive David Koczkar said in a statement.

  • Majority of bitcoin addresses have now lost money

    Latest crypto market metrics coincide with a price rebound and could signal a thawing of the crypto winter, analysts suggest

  • Taiwan Tensions Raise Alarms Over Risks to World’s Subsea Cables

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging tensions with China have prompted Taiwan to boost its military defenses. Now it’s heeding the lessons of the war in Ukraine to address one of its bigger weakness: the fragile undersea infrastructure that connects the island to the internet.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclea

  • A Hidden Risk for Amazon's Cloud Business

    Public cloud platforms like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS have truly changed the game for start-ups. Instead of having little choice but to own and operate their own servers, the cloud makes it easy to spin up resources quickly and on demand. A sudden surge in usage can cripple a physical server, and scaling involves upgrading hardware or setting up additional servers.

  • Google to update legal compliance following lost criminal crypto exchange data

    Google agreed to improve its legal compliance process in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice after failing to produce data on the now-defunct crypto exchange BTC-e in 2016.

  • The Spectacular Fail of Aptos Shows Why Ethereum Is the Ultimate Long-Term Buy

    After a highly touted "Ethereum-killer" had a rough debut, the long-term outlook for Ethereum now looks brighter.

  • Bitcoin, Dogeliens, And Filecoin: Three Crypto Projects Keeping Your Investments Safe In 2022

    We live in a time of global chaos. Families around the world are cold and vulnerable to illness because of the energy crisis. More than 61 million kids worldwide also lack access to basic education.

  • Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

    Until now, users only got the same amount of storage that they'd have with a free Gmail account.

  • Kenya's Safaricom targets more fixed Internet users with 5G network

    Kenya's largest telecoms operator Safaricom launched its 5G high-speed internet service on Thursday, becoming the first firm to deploy the technology commercially in East Africa. The company, whose internet provision business is one of its fastest growing, uses equipment from Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Huawei to power its 5G network. Safaricom, which is part-owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone, is initially offering Wi-Fi subscriptions first as it attempts to win a greater share of the fixed data market.

  • Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe’s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

    SecurityEdge™, Business Internet and Connection Pro solutions help protect data and connected devices for Portland creative agency

  • Solana DeFi Projects Reopen Following $114M Mango Markets Hack

    Tulip and UXD lost hefty sums after Mango Markets was hacked—but both protocols today said they retrieved the tokens.

  • Chinese 'Spies' Used Wasabi Wallet to Try to Conceal Bitcoin Bribes, Elliptic Says

    Analysis by the crypto analytics firm showed that all the bitcoin bribes originated from the coin mixing wallet.

  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says Apple’s Privacy Changes Are Evolving to Help Developers

    Apple Inc.’s privacy changes have hurt Snap Inc.'s business but the tech giant [is adapting its policies to help developers,](https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB12694900602495604266004589217301670829612) Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Tuesday. "I think the good thing, I'm optimistic, is Apple does continue to iterate," Mr. Spiegel told the audience at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. "And so while this transition has been disruptive, I see a real commitment from the Apple team

  • BlackBerry Strengthens Cybersecurity Platform to Provide Customers with Greater Threat Identification, Remediation Capabilities, and Endpoint Support

    Today at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced powerful enhancements to its AI-based cybersecurity portfolio that will help customers strengthen their overall security posture, improve workflows, and ensure business resilience. Capabilities include enhanced data context for zero-trust network access, and faster, more efficient operations to stay one step ahead of today's and tomorrow's threats.

  • Standard Chartered-Backed Zodia Custody Offers Crypto Ownership Proofs for Institutions

    Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency storage offering backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has released an identity toolset that can help institutions easily prove ownership of crypto held in custodial wallets. Zodia’s “proof of ownership” system cryptographically embeds the identity of an owner of a private key of a wallet, ensuring a third party can validate the key. For institutional clients, proving ownership of crypto assets held by a custodian is rather more involved than with self-custody – where a user can simply send a small amount of coins from an address or use MetaMask to sign messages with a private key.

  • Meta Says Issue Causing WhatsApp Outage Is Fixed

    (Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it fixed an issue that caused a widespread outage, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukraine“We know people had trouble sending messages on

  • Activist Investor Calls for Overhaul of Korean Tobacco Giant KT&G

    An investment firm started by former Carlyle executive Sanghyun Lee has bought a roughly 1% stake and is pressing for emphasis on alternative tobacco products and a spinoff of its ginseng business.

  • US New-Home Sales Decline as Rising Mortgage Rates Sap Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new US homes fell in September, resuming a downtrend as decades-high mortgage rates push would-be buyers out of the market.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowPurchases of new single-family homes decreased 10.9% to a 603,000 annualized pace following an

  • Should Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for VIOG