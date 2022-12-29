U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

UserWay Secures Coveted G2 Badges, Maintaining Its Status as Leader in Web Accessibility Solutions

·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay, a pioneer in AI-Powered Website Accessibility technologies whose solutions help ensure compliance with WCAG and ADA regulations, announced today that it has secured four prestigious G2 badges: Winter 2023 Leader, Winter 2023 Mid-Market Leader, 2023 Mid-Market Americas Leader, and Momentum Leader. This further cements UserWay's position as a leader in the website accessibility and digital compliance spaces.

UserWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/UserWay Ltd.)
UserWay Logo (PRNewsfoto/UserWay Ltd.)

G2 badges are awarded based on customer satisfaction, market presence, and the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings. G2.com is the world's leading B2B software review platform and the go-to resource for businesses to find the leading technology solutions.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded such recognition and coveted G2 badges," stated UserWay Founder & CEO Allon Mason. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to create an intuitive AI-powered solutions that help business, from SMBs to enterprises, create an inclusive and accessible digital experience while ensuring adherence with strict regulations. This recognition from G2 is a testament to the value of our technology to both businesses and end users and UserWay's industry-leading service, legal support programs and our push to continually innovate."

Over 60 million people, or about 25% of the US population, currently live with a disability. Despite a recent surge in digital accessibility-related lawsuits, most websites remain legally vulnerable by failing to comply with WCAG standards. UserWay helps companies become more accessible, compliant, and legally protected through a full framework of solutions, such as a website accessibility widget, automated accessibility scanning and remediation, audit reports, PDF remediations, and accessibility compliance reports.

"We are proud to be a leader in digital accessibility and compliance solutions as this landscape evolves," said Mason. "We are committed to providing our customers with the tools and services they need to create a seamless and accessible digital experience for all."

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by more than 1 million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility standards, such as WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies. For more information or to see how it works, visit UserWay.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870130/UserWay_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userway-secures-coveted-g2-badges-maintaining-its-status-as-leader-in-web-accessibility-solutions-301711033.html

SOURCE UserWay Ltd.

