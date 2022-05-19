U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

UserZoom Acquires Testapic to Meet Accelerating Demand for Revenue Driving User Experience Insights Across Europe

·3 min read

Acquisition of Leading French UX Insights Company Expands UserZoom's Footprint to Better Serve European and Global Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the pioneer of the Digital User Experience (UX) Insights category, today announced the acquisition of Testapic, the leading UX insights company in France. This enables UserZoom to empower more teams across the globe with the high quality user insights they need to build exceptional digital experiences.

Visit www.userzoom.com (PRNewsfoto/UserZoom)
Visit www.userzoom.com (PRNewsfoto/UserZoom)

Testapic is the leading remote UX insights platform in France, known for the company's innovative approach to sourcing and providing research expertise. Testapic's unique target criteria allows businesses to grow and mature their experience capabilities based on tailored feedback from diverse participants across Europe and worldwide. The acquisition will further boost these capabilities with UserZoom's added support and investment.

"We're extremely excited to add Testapic to the UserZoom family. We view this as a natural partnership to address the growing need for quality user experience insights across Europe, enabling companies to deliver excellent personalized and digital experiences," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, UserZoom. "This acquisition will boost our multilingual panel capabilities and cement our lead in Europe's largest economies with a partner that shares our values and domain expertise."

As UserZoom continues to expand its global footprint, acquiring Testapic was both an ideal business and cultural fit. Testapic's participant recruitment capabilities paired with UserZoom's innovative testing and benchmarking solutions provide customers with a powerful UX Insights System, including high-quality research, smart participant sourcing and the global expertise of the two companies, giving today's businesses what they need to deliver better user experiences and a distinct competitive advantage.Testapic already counts Carrefour, Crédit Agricole, Decathlon, Europcar, Samsung and SFR as proud customers and will continue to serve them and others going forward.

"We are excited to join forces with UserZoom to help companies test and measure product UX and leverage that insight to deliver the best possible digital experiences," said Nicolas Guirao, Co-Founder and CEO, Testapic. "UserZoom's people-first company culture is aligned with ours, making this an easy decision, and we're eager to get started so we can best support one another, and ultimately our customers."

About UserZoom:

UserZoom is the leading Digital User Experience Insights System. Its all-in-one platform, participant recruitment engine and professional services provide the in-depth quantitative and qualitative insights essential to testing, measuring and improving digital product experiences at speed and scale throughout the product development lifecycle. UserZoom helps businesses connect insights to their most important performance metrics, so they can make confident, customer-focused decisions that drive growth and deliver competitive advantage. With operations in North America and Europe, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, Kimberly-Clark, and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com.

About Testapic:

Testapic is the pioneer and leader in France of digital user experience (UX) evolution and remote exploratory research. Since 2011, our mixed method (qualitative and quantitative) approach - coupled with a highly qualified and large panel of participants - leverages the user's voice to become a strategic ingredient for market and performance differentiation.

Always focused on innovation with a user centric approach, Testapic's all-in-one platform delivers efficient remote user feedback in France and Europe. More than 50% of the Cotation Assistée en Continu (CAC) 40 companies trust Testapic to improve their customer journeys. To learn more, visit www.testapic.com.

UserZoom Press Contact:

Douglas Keighley dkeighley@userzoom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/userzoom-acquires-testapic-to-meet-accelerating-demand-for-revenue-driving-user-experience-insights-across-europe-301550285.html

SOURCE UserZoom

