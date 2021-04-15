U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.44
    +42.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,015.33
    +284.44 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.81
    +161.97 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.59
    -0.12 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.25
    +0.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    +32.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.49 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0920 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7170
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,859.97
    -17.36 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,380.51
    -0.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

UserZoom raises $100M, acquires EnjoyHQ, to grow its platform to improve UX and other interactive design elements

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Graphic designer Paul Rand once famously said that the public was more familiar with bad design than good design. While he was referring to most of the design in the world being "bad", these days that phrase might take on a second meaning: people typically only notice and talk about (and usually complain about) design when it is ugly, or works badly. Conversely, if it's good, and it works, you don't hear much.

Today a startup called UserZoom that has built a platform used by companies like Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce and many others stay off the bad design radar -- with tools to evaluate their design and identify where and when it doesn't work, and how to link it up better with bigger customer experience strategies -- is announcing some significant funding to expand its business.

The company has raised $100 million -- money that CEO and co-founder Alfonso de la Nuez said will be used to continue building its tools and mission to make design as critical to a company's mission as sales might be to an e-commerce company. Alongside this, it has made an acquisition, of another experience insights company called EnjoyHQ, to expand its research operations.

"We feel companies are only scratching the surface of what they could be doing," he said. "We think experience management could become the third system of record, similar to ERP or CRM."

This funding is being led by Owl Rock, with other unnamed investors participating. Prior to this, UserZoom raised some $34 million. It is not disclosing valuation, but de la Nuez notes that this latest investment represents a minority stake UserZoom, that the startup is profitable and grew revenues by 40% last year, and that it's currently on an annual run rate of $80 million.

De la Nuez and UserZoom are currently based out of Los Gatos in the South Bay Area, but the company actually got its start in Barcelona, Spain, where de la Nuez and his co-founder Xavier Mestres originally ran a more old-school user experience design consulting company.

"We had physical labs, testing sites, were we ran focus groups," he recalled. "It was tedious and manual."

Years of working like that, and he and Mestres and a third co-founder who has since left the company, Javier Darriba, decided to see how and if they could retool the concept as a piece of software.

Their timing was perfect: It was 2007, the year of the iPhone debut, and the smaller screen of that device, and Apple's prowess in nailing design and user experience, suddenly got the tech world (and the rest of the world) thinking about how they, too, could rethink their own digital experiences. You might think of it as an earlier iteration of the kind of digital transformation that people talk about today.

The company was growing in Spain at a time when it was much harder for startups to raise substantial rounds (I wonder if that would still be the case today, with companies like Glovo and Wallapop raising huge rounds in recent weeks). so UserZoom made the decision move to California, but Mestres, who is the CTO, still runs the startup's engineering, design and customer support teams (100 out of 300 staff in all) out of Barcelona. The cost base of employing tech people in Spain are completely different from the Bay Area, "and it's helped us become profitable," de la Nuez said.

The core of the company's product is a platform that runs what it refers to as "XIM" (Experience Insights Management), which lets customers test out any digital experience -- be it something on the web, or a phone, or a smartwatch or an interactive voice service, and soon, other interfaces such as automotive. (And it's a list that is likely to grow as more hardware and services are built.) It can recruit testers to evaluate design, product interaction, marketing decisions that the company is trying out, and so on.

That testing interface is essentially started as product development begins, the idea being that customers can apply the principle of "agile development" as they continue to work on the product, rather than leave all of that to be tested after a product is technically already completed.

As a company users UserZoom, the results of tests can be shared among different stakeholders who can make notes on how product development would work (or wouldn't work) with how they are envisioning, say, a new sales strategy or engagement goal. It also helps develop KPIs for customers to determine how and if a design is meeting KPIs.

These can cover not just basic goals like "more conversions" or "less shopping cart abandonment" or "opting in to cookies" but also whether a design is meeting accessibility goals. (As seen with the recent controversy around Ravelry, this is indeed a growing issue and one that de la Nuez said will be getting more attention at UserZoom.)

The space of UX and testing to improve it is a pretty crowded and well-funded one, with others in it including LogRocket, UserTesting, ContentSquare, companies focusing on specific verticals, like AB Tasty and many others. What's giving UserZoom an edge, it seems, is not just its extensive and impressive customer base, but its focus on trying to provide an end-to-end concept of design and experience and how it might fit in with a bigger business strategy.

“In today’s digital economy, the quality of the customer and user experience is the driving factor that helps businesses retain customers and generate increased revenue,” said Pravin Vazirani, managing director at Owl Rock, in a statement. “Despite this, many organizations are still unable to properly extract and manage the potential insights that lie within a customer journey. UserZoom enables companies to harness these insights and drive improved digital experiences.” Andy Lefkarites, an investor at Owl Rock said in a statement, “We see a tremendous market opportunity for UserZoom, which enables companies of all sizes and industries to continually enhance and prioritize their digital experience strategy. We are pleased to be able to support UserZoom with growth capital to enable them to seize that opportunity.”

Recommended Stories

  • Substack announces a $1M initiative to fund local journalists

    While the seemingly unending debate around Substack has focused on well-known writers with a national profile, the newsletter platform just announced that it will be supporting local (presumably non-famous) journalists through a new program. The startup described Substack Local as a $1 million initiative that will fund independent writers creating local news publications. In exchange, Substack will take 85% of subscription revenue for a year (its cut goes back to the standard 10% after that).

  • Facebook to test new business discovery features in U.S. News Feed

    Facebook announced this morning it will begin testing a new experience for discovering businesses in its News Feed in the U.S. When live, users to tap on topics they're interested in underneath posts and ads in their News Feed in order to explore related content from businesses. The change comes at a time when Facebook has been arguing how Apple's App Tracking Transparency update will impact its small business customers -- a claim many have dismissed as misleading, but nevertheless led some mom and pop shops to express concern about the impacts to their ad targeting capabilities, as a result. This new test is an example of how easily Facebook can tweak its News Feed to build out more data on its users, if needed.

  • Saltbox raises $10.6M to help booming e-commerce stores store their goods

    E-commerce is booming, but among the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs of online businesses are finding a place to store the items they are selling and dealing with the logistics of operating. Tyler Scriven, Maxwell Bonnie and Paul D’Arrigo co-founded Saltbox in an effort to solve that problem. The trio came up with a unique “co-warehousing” model that provides space for small businesses and e-commerce merchants to operate as well as store and ship goods, all under one roof.

  • Shopify shares edge up after falling on executive departures

    Shopify, which provides infrastructure for online stores, has seen its valuation soar in the past year as many businesses went virtual during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The Ottawa, Canada-based company, whose chief product officer Craig Miller left in September, said its chief talent officer, chief legal officer and chief technology officer will all transition out of their roles. "Each one of them has their individual reasons, but what was unanimous with all three was that this was the best for them and the best for Shopify," Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said in a blog post on Wednesday.

  • Sales scheduling platform Chili Piper raises $33M Series B funding led by Tiger Global

    Chili Piper, which has a sophisticated SaaS appointment scheduling platform for sales teams, has raised a $33 million B round led by Tiger Global. Existing investors Base10 Partners and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused VC) also participated. The company will use the capital raised to accelerate product development.

  • Analysis: As U.S. watchdog steps up scrutiny, Grab deal signals blank-check party peak

    While the blank-check deals market reached new heights this week with Grab Holdings' record $40 billion merger, some lawyers and regulatory experts said the exuberance was unlikely to last as the U.S. securities watchdog steps up scrutiny of such deals. Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing and food delivery firm on Tuesday clinched a merger with special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp, paving the way for a U.S. listing and the biggest-ever blank-check company deal. The blockbuster merger underscores Wall Street's mania for the deals in which listed shells take private companies public, with a record $100 billion raised through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the United States this year.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis as Crypto Bull Mike Novogratz Warns of Market Washout

    Bitcoin takes a breather as billionaire investor Mike Novogratz warns of market correction.

  • S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes notched record highs on Thursday as upbeat earnings reports from several companies and a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound. Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 1.1% and 2.0%, taking the S&P technology sector to the top of pack in early trading. Both Bank of America and Citigroup offered optimistic views on an economic rebound, but shares of America's second-biggest lender fell 4% after it posted a profit that just about topped estimates.

  • Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

    Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose 2.3% and 5.5% respectively on bumper first-quarter profits. Goldman capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Surge as Crude Inventories Plunge Amid Jump in Refining Activity

    U.S. gasoline stocks rose 309,000 barrels in the week to 234.9 million barrels, less than analysts’ expectations for a 786,000-barrel rise.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • Bank Fines, Suspensions Weighed by Zimbabwe for Currency Gouging

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering penalizing domestic banks, telecommunications operators and other businesses over what the government describes as profiteering off the hard currency it makes available at auctions.Lenders could face fines and suspensions, while companies that charge a premium for foreign exchange may be banned from participating in the auctions, central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview from the capital, Harare.“All the malpractices will be targeted,” he said. “There’s no need to chase foreign currency as if it will run out.”President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday threatened unspecified actions against “sharks in the financial sector,” according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, which said unidentified entities are profiteering at the public’s expense. The president’s comments were made during a wide-ranging interview he gave to state-owned television that will be aired on April 17 on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the paper said.Exchange ClosedMnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 241% and foreign-currency shortages.Last year, his government closed the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for five weeks and singled out the largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., for undermining the nation’s currency through its mobile-money service. Econet denied the allegations.The impending action is an attempt to prevent manipulation of the foreign-currency auction system, according to the Herald. The system has provided over $800 million to companies since its introduction in June, though high demand for U.S. dollars by importers means that there is only a limited supply.Monetary authorities met with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on April 12 to discuss “due diligence and know-your-customer requirements” in order to ensure economic stability, Mangudya said.Ralph Watungwa, president of the Banker’s Association of Zimbabwe, didn’t immediately answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.Zimbabwe reintroduced its own currency in 2019 after a 10-year hiatus and has been battling bouts of high inflation and shortages of everything from foreign currency to food. The local unit, which was pegged at parity to the U.S. dollar as recently as February 2019, has plunged to 84 per U.S. dollar.The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a U.S. dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Coinbase’s Retail Buyers Stung After Plowing in at Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. got a jump start on its first day of trading from the retail crowd. And the early enthusiasts likely walked away with a few bruises.Day traders purchased a net $57 million of the cryptocurrency exchange’s shares during its debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to data from VandaTrack. That total accounted for 7% of the $822 million individual investors spent on all U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds on the day, and made Coinbase the fifth-most popular debut with the demographic since 2017.They didn’t wait long to jump in.Nearly a third of all retail dollars spent on Coinbase Wednesday poured in during the first 20 minutes of trading as the shares soared by 13% from the opening price of $381 to an intraday high of $429.54. Retail buying tapered off as the initial euphoria waned and the shares paired their gains to finish the day below the opening trade price.Coinbase gained as much as 6.4% in early trading Thursday on news of a $246 million investment from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management and positive analyst coverage, though the shares remained below their opening price.Tayo Kuku, a 27-year old photographer based in Washington, D.C., is among the cohort of investors who bought in. But within 10 minutes of purchasing the stock at $394 and a few conversations with his friends who are also buyers, it “made me realize that I probably didn’t make the best decision jumping in that quickly,” he said.“I obviously knew the risk of jumping in on a company as soon as it went public, but it just seemed like an obvious investment considering cryptocurrency has been the ‘next big thing’ for young investors like me.”Fortunately for Kuku, he managed to sell at a profit at $415. Though he left unscathed, he still plans to “keep an eye out and may possibly dip my feet back in in the next few weeks.”The debut of the first cryptocurrency exchange to list on a U.S. public market was widely hailed as ushering in a new era for the oft-mocked asset class. That drew the attention of retail traders who piled in at a level not seen since the debut of Rocket Cos., the parent of the mortgage giant founded by billionaire Dan Gilbert, making it the fifth most- popular new listing among the group since 2017.“It is pretty surprising to see such strong buying,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research. “There was obviously a lot of hype around this and certainly Coinbase will be almost the best proxy for trading the crypto theme in the coming years.”On Fidelity’s platform Coinbase was the most traded stock on the day. More than 148,000 shares changed hands there, nearly nine times more than runner-up Tesla Inc., according to data from the brokerage.“What is fascinating about Coinbase is this is the first way in which individuals can take part in this new market for cryptocurrencies without being subject themselves to the volatility those currencies have,” Michael Wolf, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Activate, a technology consulting firm, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are going to see that Coinbase is going to be held widely -- at this market cap, it’s going to be held by index funds. It will allow small investors as well as individuals to take part in this entire move toward cryptocurrencies.”But for all the fanfare, Coinbase wasn’t the top pick of at-home traders on Wednesday. That honor went to the ProShares UltraPro QQQ exchange-traded fund (ticker TQQQ), a three times levered tracker of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which saw $72 million of net retail buying on the day despite plunging by 3.5%.(Updates for Thursday trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bitcoin hits records and Coinbase Global Inc. goes public, ETF issuers are betting en masse that U.S. regulators will green-light a fund tracking the largest cryptocurrency at long last.No fewer than eight applications for a Bitcoin ETF have now been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission since late December, after billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. joined the list on Monday.It is racing with the likes of Fidelity Investments for first-mover advantage as conviction grows that the SEC will relent after years of rejected applications. With the first North American Bitcoin ETF in Canada already at $1 billion in assets, industry-watchers are wagering the agency will follow its northern neighbor’s lead.“Anyone who wants to launch a Bitcoin ETF and has been waiting wants to make sure their hat is in the ring if/when the SEC approves,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “So if they’re not first, they’re at least on the radar.”Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday morning, hitting the highest on record and trading at about $63,900 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York. The all-time high comes as Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, prepares to list on the Nasdaq.Whether Gary Gensler, the nominee to be next SEC chairman, will prove more open-minded toward a Bitcoin ETF than his predecessor Jay Clayton remains unclear. The agency has rejected every crypto ETF application since the first was filed in 2013 amid concerns about manipulation and criminal activity.An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.This time around, there’s more attention on the potential benefits of a Bitcoin ETF as a way to reduce market distortions.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) is the largest crypto product. In its current structure as an investment trust, it lacks the share creation and redemption process that helps an ETF keeps its price in line with its holdings. That makes GBTC vulnerable to dislocations like its monster premium at the end of 2020 relative to the Bitcoin it held, or the record discount it swung to earlier this year.In a report on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. touted the benefits of a listed ETF over the closed-end trust to reduce tracking errors. Grayscale Investments LLC, the firm behind GBTC, has said it is “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF.That means the pipeline is even larger than the eight official applications.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on the SEC to do something,” said Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures. “The trust has way outgrown its structure and the lack of an arbitrage mechanism is causing a fair amount of harm to holders.”Between events like the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. mania and the recent blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, the SEC may have bigger priorities. But the Bitcoin ETF clock is ticking.The regulator has now acknowledged applications from VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, meaning it has a limited period of time in which to approve or reject their proposals, though it can also extend its deliberations.“They would have to either approve or deny both WisdomTree and VanEck in 2021,” Seyffart said. “Personally, I just can’t see the SEC denying both of them, unless something changes.”Other ETF watchers are similarly bullish on a turning of the regulatory tide.“At some point, if we’re not already there, the SEC runs out of reasons for not approving,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Activist investor Elliott takes multibillion pound stake in GSK, FT says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a multi-billion pound stake in GlaxoSmithKline, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, after a year that has seen the British pharma firm take a backseat role in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China’s Very Bad Bank: Inside the Huarong Debt Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been 11 weeks since Lai Xiaomin, the man once known as the God of Wealth, was executed on a cold Friday morning in the Chinese city of Tianjin.But his shadow still hangs over one of the most dramatic corruption stories ever to come out of China – a tale that has now set nerves on edge around the financial world.At its center is China Huarong Asset Management Co., the state financial company that Lai lorded over until getting ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption by China’s leader, Xi Jinping.From Hong Kong to London to New York, questions burn. Will the Chinese government stand behind $23.2 billion that Lai borrowed on overseas markets -- or will international bond investors have to swallow losses? Are key state-owned enterprises like Huarong still too big to fail, as global finance has long assumed – or will these companies be allowed to stumble, just like anyone else?The answers will have huge implications for China and markets across Asia. Should Huarong fail to pay back its debts in full, the development would cast doubt over a core tenet of Chinese investment: the assumed government backing for important state-owned enterprises, or SOEs.“A default at a central state-owned company like Huarong is unprecedented,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. Should one occur, he said, it would mark “a watershed moment” for Chinese and Asian credit markets.Not since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s has the issue weighed so heavily. Huarong bonds -- among the most widely held SOE debt worldwide -- recently fell to a record low of about 52 cents on the dollar. That’s not the pennies on a dollar normally associated with deeply troubled companies elsewhere, but it’s practically unheard of for an SOE.Fears of a near-term default eased on Thursday after the company was said to have prepared funds for full repayment of a S$600 million ($450 million) offshore bond due April 27. Huarong plans to pay on the due date, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information.That’s a drop in the ocean and won’t remove investor concerns. All told, Huarong owes bondholders at home and abroad the equivalent of $42 billion. Some $17.1 billion of that falls due by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.Bad BankIt wasn’t supposed to be this way. Huarong was created in the aftermath of the ‘90s Asian collapse to avert another crisis, not cause one. The idea was to contain a swelling wave of bad loans threatening Chinese banks. Huarong was to serve as a “bad bank,” a safe repository for the billions in souring loans made to state companies.Along with three other bad banks, Huarong swapped delinquent debts for stakes in hundreds of big SOEs and, in the process, helped turn around chronic money-losers like the giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.After Lai took over in 2012, Huarong reached for more, pushing into investment banking, trusts, real estate and positioning itself as a key player in China’s $54 trillion financial industry.Before long, global banks came knocking. In 2013, for instance, Shane Zhang, co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking at Morgan Stanley, met with Lai. Zhang said his company was “very optimistic” about the future of Huarong, according to a statement posted on Huarong’s website at the time.Before Huarong went public in Hong Kong in 2015, it sold a $2.4 billion stake to a group of investors including Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group acquired lots of stock too, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has collapsed 67% since its listing.Lai had no trouble financing his grand ambitions. A big reason: Everyone thought Beijing would always stand behind a key company like Huarong. It easily borrowed money in the offshore market at rates as low as 2.1%. It borrowed still more in the domestic interbank market. Along the way Lai transformed Huarong into a powerful shadow lender, extending credit to companies that banks turned away.The truth was darker. Lai, a former senior official at the nation’s banking regulator, doled out loans with little oversight from his board or risk management committee.One Huarong credit officer said Lai personally called the shots on most of the offshore corporate loans underwritten by her division.Money also flowed to projects disguised as parts of China’s push to build railroads, ports and more around the world – the so-called Belt and Road Initiative, according to an executive at a state bank. Huarong didn’t immediately reply to questions on its lending practices.Given Lai’s fate, both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.Huarong snapped up more than half of the 510 billion yuan in distressed debts disposed of by Chinese banks in 2016. At its peak, Lai’s sprawling empire had almost 200 units at home and abroad. He boasted in 2017 that Huarong, having reached the Hong Kong stock exchange, would soon go public in mainland China, too.The IPO never happened. Lai was arrested in 2018 and subsequently confessed to a range of economic crimes in a state TV show. He spoke of trunk-loads of cash being spirited into a Beijing apartment he’d dubbed “the supermarket.” Authorities said they discovered 200 million yuan there. Expensive real estate, luxury watches, art, gold – the list of Lai’s treasure ran on.This past January, Lai was found guilty by the Secondary Intermediate People’s Court in Tianjin of accepting of $277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018. He was put to death three weeks later – a rare use of capital punishment for economic crimes. Some took the execution as a message from China’s leader, Xi Jinping: my crackdown on corruption will roll on.At Huarong, the bottom has fallen out. Net income plummeted 95% from 2017 to 2019, to 1.4 billion yuan, and then sank 92% during the first half of 2020. Assets have shriveled by 165 billion yuan.The company on April 1 announced that it would delay its 2020 results, saying its auditor needed more time. The influential Caixin magazine this week openly speculated about Huarong’s fate, including the possibility of bankruptcy. Its credit outlook was put on review for a potential downgrade by all three top rating firms.According to people familiar with the matter, Huarong has proposed a sweeping restructuring. The plan would involve offloading its money-losing, non-core businesses. Huarong is still trying to get a handle on what those businesses might be worth. The proposal, which the government would have to approve, helps explain why the company delayed its 2020 results, the people said.Company executives have been meeting with peers at state banks to assuage their concerns over the past two weeks, a Huarong official said.The Chinese finance ministry has raised another possibility: transferring its stake in Huarong to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that could then sort out the assorted debt problems. Regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s plight, according to people familiar with the matter.In an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg, Huarong said it has “adequate liquidity” and plans to announce the expected date of its 2020 earnings release after consulting with auditors. China’s banking and insurance regulator didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Huarong’s situation.News the company aims to repay a note due this month helped its bonds rebound from record lows on Thursday. It’s not just about cost of funding though, said Thu Ha Chow, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles Investments Asia in Singapore. For Huarong to access the market it will need “a clear and definitive commitment,” from China’s finance ministry toward the offshore debt or clarity on a restructuring, she said.One thing is sure: Huarong is part of a much bigger problem in China. State-owned enterprises are shouldering the equivalent of $4.1 trillion in debt, and a growing number of them are struggling to keep current with creditors. In all, SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan of local bonds in 2020, lifting their share of onshore payment failures to 57% from just 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure jumped to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.The shockwaves from Huarong and these broader debt problems have only begun to reverberate through Chinese finance. Dismantling all or part of Lai’s old empire would show Beijing is willing to accept short-term pain to instill financial discipline among state-owned enterprises.The irony is that Huarong was supposed to fix China’s big debt problem, not cause a new one.“Allowing a state-owned financial institution that undertook the task of resolving troubles of China’s financial system to fail is the worst way to handle risks,” said Feng Jianlin, a Beijing-based chief analyst at research institute FOST. “The authorities must consider the massive risk spillover effects.”(Updates with Loomis Sayles comment in final section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Breaking Out

    Crude oil markets got a boost from inventory figures on Wednesday, breaking out of a consolidation area that we had seemingly been stuck in forever.