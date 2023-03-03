Usha Resources announces share distribution date for Formation Metals spin-out

Vancouver --News Direct-- Usha Resources Ltd

Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced March 24 as the day for the share distribution record date in the spin-out of Formation Metals Inc.

Varshney also told Proactive that Usha shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date will receive one common share of Formation Metals with respect to every five common shares of Usha held then.

