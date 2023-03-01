U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.62
    -25.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,564.17
    -92.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,363.27
    -92.28 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,895.09
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    +0.53 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    +0.0070 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9960
    +0.0800 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2000
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2250
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,677.40
    +298.10 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.82
    -1.88 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Usha Resources eyes hard-rock lithium opportunities as it reveals positive progress at Jackpot Lake

·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Usha Resources Ltd

Usha Resources Ltd CEO Deepak Varshney joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an update on the company's progress at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine property, where the second hole of its drill program has reached the 1,755 feet level.

The company has reported a high-porosity zone of sand followed by conglomerate at 1,533 feet.

Varshney said Usha is also actively reviewing opportunities to acquire and develop new lithium projects with a focus on Ontario and Quebec.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/usha-resources-eyes-hard-rock-lithium-opportunities-as-it-reveals-positive-progress-at-jackpot-lake-971726644

Recommended Stories