Vancouver --News Direct-- Usha Resources Ltd

Usha Resources Ltd CEO Deepak Varshney joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an update on the company's progress at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine property, where the second hole of its drill program has reached the 1,755 feet level.

The company has reported a high-porosity zone of sand followed by conglomerate at 1,533 feet.

Varshney said Usha is also actively reviewing opportunities to acquire and develop new lithium projects with a focus on Ontario and Quebec.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/usha-resources-eyes-hard-rock-lithium-opportunities-as-it-reveals-positive-progress-at-jackpot-lake-971726644