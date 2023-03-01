Usha Resources eyes hard-rock lithium opportunities as it reveals positive progress at Jackpot Lake
Vancouver --News Direct-- Usha Resources Ltd
Usha Resources Ltd CEO Deepak Varshney joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with an update on the company's progress at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine property, where the second hole of its drill program has reached the 1,755 feet level.
The company has reported a high-porosity zone of sand followed by conglomerate at 1,533 feet.
Varshney said Usha is also actively reviewing opportunities to acquire and develop new lithium projects with a focus on Ontario and Quebec.
