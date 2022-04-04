U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,722.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,920.00
    +56.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.88
    +0.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.25
    -0.31 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7340
    +0.2440 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,143.33
    -74.97 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.33
    +46.06 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.42
    +14.52 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Usha Resources Retains Leading Capital Markets and Communications Advisory Firm and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USHAF

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has engaged Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("VoltStrategic") as its capital markets and communications advisor and has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective March 29, 2022.

Volt Strategic works with investment professionals and senior business leaders to help grow organizational value, build business, and accelerate market appreciation for emerging technology, sustainability, and life sciences public companies.

Pursuant to the Agreement, USHA will remunerate Volt Strategic an aggregate amount of $93,600 over a term of twelve months for various services, including but not limited to capital markets and communications advisory, and will grant a total of 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") of the Company, exercisable for a period of 24 months at market price of $0.375 per Share. The Options are subject to vesting provisions wherein 25% of the Options every three months from the date of grant over a period of not less than 12 months. The Agreement may be extended with the prior written consent of the parties or terminated at any time with 30-day notice.

Volt Strategic does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in USHA or its securities.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Volt. The acquisition of Jackpot Lake firmly puts us in the battery metals space, adding lithium to our existing portfolio of nickel, copper, and cobalt assets. Volt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in this sector and will help the Company develop a strong capital markets and communications program as we look to increase market awareness and visibility for the investment community."

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Exchange, it has arranged for a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 1,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at $0.30 per Unit to raise potential aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000. The Company also announces that it has closed the first tranche of the Private Placement, issuing a total of 769,333 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $230,800 raised.

Each Unit issued consists of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company paid finders' fees totaling $14,766 cash and 49,220 non-transferable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to PI Financial Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants issued in the Private Placement.

All securities issued in the first tranche of the Private Placement are subject to the Exchange hold period, plus a hold period of four months and one day following the closing dates of the Private Placement expiring on August 2, 2022.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha's project portfolio consists of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada, Nicobat, a nickel‑copper‑cobalt project in Ontario, and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality battery metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside that can be achieved through the completion of relatively inexpensive work programs. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please call 306-690-8886, email info@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695802/Usha-Resources-Retains-Leading-Capital-Markets-and-Communications-Advisory-Firm-and-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-and-Closing-of-First-Tranche

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Soared Last Month

    QuantumScape's partnership with Volkswagen has always been a key potential driver of its success.

  • Starbucks Founder Schultz Suspends Share Buybacks on Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewe

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...

  • A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

    Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming.