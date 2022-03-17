U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,344.25
    -13.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,967.00
    -92.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,890.00
    -63.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.80
    -6.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.83
    +4.79 (+5.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.00
    +35.80 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.87 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.00
    -2.83 (-9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3199
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5980
    -0.1600 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,733.40
    +234.71 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.93
    +38.37 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.98
    +9.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USHAF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling.

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

The first phase of the drilling program will be part of a larger work program that will include trenching, soil sampling, chip sampling, and further prospecting that is anticipated to be completed over approximately 40 days.

The Company's program will focus on the following key mineralized sections on the property:

  • Red Basin: Area where highly anomalous soil samples assayed as high as 11.1 g/t Au and historical sampling has identified shallow intervals as high as 1.7 g/t Au over 26 metres.

  • Copper Blowout: A major feature on the property with several copper showings assaying above 1% Cu and as high as 1.53% Cu over 2 metres in chip samples.

  • Mallory's Trench: A historical trench where chip samples collected assayed gold values as high as 2.6 g/t Au over 2 metres.

  • Ideas Lode West: An exciting new prospect where the structure containing the gold-bearing quartz veining extends for hundreds of metres and grab samples assayed as high as 45.4 g/t Au.

"Advancing the gold and copper stories at Lost Basin is a primary objective of ours as we move into 2022 and we are extremely excited to continue our exploration at the property," stated Deepak Varshney, CEO of USHA. "The property is a unique exploration and development opportunity in a top-tier mining jurisdiction that has largely escaped systematic modern exploration. Lost Basin offers a number of compelling attributes that you like to see prior to drilling - favourable geology, strong assays from initial sampling, and participation in what is becoming a very active exploration camp. This program is going to jumpstart what will be a very active year for us across a portfolio that includes copper, nickel, cobalt and gold - it's going to be a busy and exciting year!"

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, U.S.A. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

We seek Safe Harbor.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone James Berard, Investor Relations, 778-228-2314, email info@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693479/Usha-Resources-Secures-Drill-Contractor-for-Lost-Basin-Gold-Copper-Project

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Buffett Buys Again: Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum to 14.6%

    Aggressive buying spurs speculation that Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett may ultimately want to purchase the entire energy company.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Futures Drop as Treasuries Signal Growth Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures declined after the Kremlin poured cold water on reports of progress in Ukraine peace talks, adding to worries about the outlook for economic growth as the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation gets underway.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Th

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Why Novavax Stock Beat the Market Today

    Biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the better-performing stocks in its sector on Wednesday. China-based CFRA chopped its price target by over 20%, reducing it to $83 per share from the preceding $107. In the past, like other notable biotechs, Novavax has been rather susceptible to analyst adjustments such as this one.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Why NortonLifeLock Stock Plummeted Today

    What happened  Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell hard today after U.K. regulators said they were investigating the company's proposed merger with rival cybersecurity company Avast.  The tech stock was down by 13% at the end of the trading day.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.