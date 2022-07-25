U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Ushur Launches Insurance Automation Portfolio in AWS Marketplace

Ushur
·3 min read
Ushur
Ushur

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that its CXA platform is now available for insurance organizations on the AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that customers can use to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to build and run their businesses. The no-code Ushur platform lets insurance enterprises rapidly design and deploy automated, personalized insurance experiences. AWS Marketplace makes onboarding Ushur to an enterprise technology stack easier than ever.

Businesses already use AWS to build technological solutions rapidly and reliably. Ushur’s perspective on customer experiences is that building automated experiences should be as easy as using them, and the new availability in AWS Marketplace is just one more way for enterprise information technology (IT) departments to increase velocity when partnering with Ushur.

“AWS Marketplace gives our insurance clients the chance to onboard Ushur using the tools and processes their IT departments have already approved, making it even easier to get started with building customer experiences,” said Bruce Holbert, Head of Global Channels and Partnerships. “Our time-to-value is now even shorter for AWS Marketplace customers, so filling customer experience gaps can be this month’s project rather than next year's.”

“Enterprises across all industries want to leverage and deploy technology solutions to get to parity with digital-first companies. Ushur has created one of the most comprehensive platforms by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), no-code and automation to help bridge the gap between automating customer conversations and the resulting back-office knowledge work, in one single platform” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “By empowering IT teams with a CX Automation platform, Ushur brings speed and velocity to deliver key business objectives.”

Ushur’s CXA Platform provides non-technical citizen developers with the products and tools they need to drastically improve the engagements between enterprise and consumer. In a market where everyone has access to world class products designed by digital-native companies, a high-quality customer experience is a requirement and often the difference between retaining and losing customers. Now, building better experiences easily and cost effectively is more important than ever.

Ushur for Insurance is generally available in AWS Marketplace starting this week. For more information on Ushur and its no-code platform, please visit ushur.com/platform.

About Ushur
Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

Media Contact
Chris Ulbrich
ushur@firebrand.marketing
415 848 9175


