USI Awarded S&P Global Bronze Class in Sustainability Yearbook 2022

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231) is pleased to announce the recognition as a S&P Global Bronze Class company in our first invited participation of the S&P Global ESG Index Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 is based on the 2021 CSA that evaluated over 7,500 companies across 61 industries. The Yearbook highlights the best-performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. USI was included in the Sustainability Yearbook and honored with the Bronze Class award for the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry group.

S&P Global Sustainability Award Bronze Class 2022

Under the continuous influence of COVID-19, USI navigated the highly volatile global supply chains with steady operation strategies and effective risk management in 2021 to create an annual revenue growth of 15.94% for all stakeholders. We actively drive sustainability by responding to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with practical actions focusing on environmental and social issues.

For USI, human capital is essential to our continued growth. It is our mission to build a happy and inclusive workplace through employee empowerment and talent development. Our employees are highly encouraged to engage in social activities and contribute to the broader community. In early 2022, USI released our Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report that disclosed our climate risks and opportunities and outlined our phased strategies to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

USI is committed to transparently disclosing and advancing our ESG performance. We have issued an annual sustainability report since 2010 and established a Sustainability Committee in 2020 to steer and oversee our sustainability efforts. Recently, our sustainability practices have been recognized by international institutions such as S&P Global and MSCI through sustainability assessments. These recognitions reflect our continuous dedication to ESG. We will continue to deliver our sustainability strategies to realize global partnership for sustainability.

Story continues

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231, A constituent of CSI300 Index), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) modules. USI provides D(MS)2 product services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. With Asteelflash, USI has 27 sales, production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, Americas and Africa, and offers customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, medical and automotive electronics worldwide. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE USI