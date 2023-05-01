USI Consulting Group Acquires Hooker & Holcombe

New Partnership Strengthens USICG’s National Retirement Consulting Expertise

GLASTONBURY, Conn., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Consulting Group (“USICG”), a national industry-leading, full-service retirement plan consulting and benefits administration firm, today announced the acquisition of Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Hooker & Holcombe, Inc. (“H&H”). Founded in 1956, H&H is a regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, H&H President, Richard Sych, stated: “For more than 67 years, through the expertise of our dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, H&H has built a strong reputation for delivering effective retirement plan solutions that exceed client expectations. We look forward to advancing this longstanding tradition of service excellence through our partnership with USI Consulting Group.”



USI Consulting Group President and CEO, Bill Tremko, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from H&H to the USI family and look forward to strengthening USI’s retirement consulting expertise throughout the country.”



About USI Consulting Group

USI Consulting Group is a national industry-leading, full-service retirement plan consulting and benefits administration firm that has been helping employers enable their workforce to successfully plan and invest for retirement for over 45 years. USICG’s integrated team of highly skilled professionals provides specialized expertise in delivering independent, comprehensive guidance and innovative, flexible retirement plan solutions to meet the changing needs of employers and their employees. USICG is an affiliate of both USI Securities, Inc. (a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC) and USI Advisors, Inc. (a federally registered investment adviser) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of USI Insurance Services (“USI”). To learn more, visit usicg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

