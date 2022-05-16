USI Insurance Services Acquires Ames-Grenz Insurance Services

New Partnership Expands USI’s Northern California-based Employee Benefit Consulting Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Sacramento, California-based employee benefits brokerage and advisory firm, Ames-Grenz Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Ames-Grenz CEO, Larrie Grenz, stated: “Over the last 54 years, Ames-Grenz has grown to become one of the leading employee benefits agencies in northern California. Together with USI, we look forward to building on our longstanding reputation for delivering unique employee benefit solutions and advisory services to clients. Additionally, our current clients will continue to work with the same local team of Ames-Grenz experts they’ve come to know and trust.”



USI President, Tim Prichard, stated: “We are excited to welcome Larrie, Rob and the entire team of professionals from Ames-Grenz to the USI family. Together, we look forward to delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients throughout the northern California region and beyond.”



Ames-Grenz President, Rob Ford, added: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with USI, one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms, as we look to further strengthen the value we bring to clients through USI’s expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary approach that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



