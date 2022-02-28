U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,382.39
    -2.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,922.36
    -136.39 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,781.84
    +87.22 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.47
    +8.54 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.29
    +3.70 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.20
    +19.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8780
    -0.1080 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2830
    -0.2770 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,053.69
    +1,834.96 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.38
    +66.65 (+7.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.56
    -50.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

USI Partnered with More Than 650 Organizations Nationwide to Ensure that Families are Stable and Thriving

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">National Impact Report Released Today</span>

ST LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the stresses and risks to residents of marginalized communities brought on by COVID-19, Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI), implemented programs and initiatives this past year that staved off evictions, increased access to healthcare, and devised strategies to disrupt racial inequality in revitalizing communities. The USI Impact report was released today.

Urban Strategies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Urban Strategies, Inc.)
Urban Strategies, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Urban Strategies, Inc.)

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many in the communities served by USI lost their jobs, were unable to work, or were forced to stay home with young children whose schools and daycare facilities were closed or unsafe. Their housing was at risk," President Esther Shin wrote in USI's annual impact report.

According to the report USI: https://urbanstrategiesinc.org/impact-report/

Provided family support services to nearly 8,000 families nationwide.

Secured nearly $7 million to support those who were threatened with losing their place of residence in the wake of the end of the federal moratorium on evictions.

Announced the expansion of its Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) Community of Practice.

Worked with more than 650 partners across the country to ensure that families are stable and thriving.

Worked with CVS pharmacies to provide vaccinations in mobile pop-up clinics within local Black and Hispanic communities whose residents did not have equitable access to such preventive measures.

Used urban farming as a strategy to improve both food security and mental health for residents.

USI also helped make sure that its own employees, working daily in disadvantaged communities, received the care and support they needed. Changes included increased paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave, "mental health days," and a wellness program.

"These efforts and more were designed to help those in USI communities and the employees who are there every day to bring about positive change," Shin said.

Together, with our partners, we stand boldly to promote equity in the communities we serve and to ensure that individuals and families are safe, supported, and able to thrive," she added. "We welcome innovation, creativity, and collaboration to upend the harmful systems that have marginalized communities of color for far too long."

Founded in 1978, USI is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in developing and implementing people-centered strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. USI partners in 38 communities in 22 cities/territories while working with community partners to develop economic opportunities, cradle-to-college/career success, high quality health services and a range of comprehensive service supports.

USI is an organization of color led by people of color seeking equitable results for children and families www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.

For Information:
Cindy Wallach
314-922-8060

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usi-partnered-with-more-than-650-organizations-nationwide-to-ensure-that-families-are-stable-and-thriving-301491680.html

SOURCE Urban Strategies, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Officials worry over rising homeless encampment fires in Seattle

    The Seattle Fire Department says fires are breaking out in homeless encampments, and they are becoming more numerous. This comes as city leaders work to move people off the streets, which they've paused due to freezing weather.

  • Proud Boys Leader Yells Racist Slurs Before Attacking Black Woman

    Andrew Walls, 26, was slapped with weapons and assault charges after he was seen on video sucker-punching a woman outside a bar in Akron, Ohio.

  • The genocide that still haunts Russian-Ukrainian relations

    Russia once tried to kill millions of Ukrainians. The nation hasn't forgotten.

  • Tinder Swindler victim says ‘anyone’ can be a target

    Pernilla Sjöholm claims to have given Simon Leviev tens of thousands of dollars

  • Belarus Hackers Allegedly Disrupted Trains to Thwart Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hackers in Belarus have allegedly breached computers that control that country’s trains and brought some to a halt, part of what they say is an effort to disrupt Russian soldiers moving into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S.,

  • Ukraine crypto donations top $36M amid Russian invasion

    Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine through government and private channels have topped US$36 million as contributions continue to mount throughout the Russian invasion. See related article: Binance may join sanctions imposed on Russian targets Fast facts The Ukrainian government has received 113 BTC and 2,001 ETH, totaling almost US$10 million, as of press time. Binance has […]

  • Couple adopts pups after pets culled over COVID fears

    STORY: These new adopted puppies will never replace this Vietnamese couple's previous pack. But it might help Nguyen Thi Chi Em and Pham Minh Hung to heal from the trauma and heartbreak, after the authorities culled their 15 dogs while they were in quarantine recovering from COVID-19. “I was sad and cried a lot from missing the other culled dogs so my husband comforted me and told me we will raise other puppies. On that day, when we were taken away to quarantine, I found out from the internet at around 2 p.m. that the authorities had killed them.”According to local media reports, authorities said they culled the animals over fears the canines would transmit the coronavirus from their owners to others.The story captured the hearts of the Vietnamese - many of whom expressed online outrage against authorities and raised donations for the couple.The couple plans to adopt eight more pups. And they vow to protect them. “I am still scared. I am afraid that if they were to kill my dogs again I would be extremely upset. I won’t let that happen again. If they try to do it again I will take these babies and run away. We would go into hiding in the jungle if that would save them. I will see it through. I won’t let them be killed again because I cannot go through such heartbreak a second time."

  • Ukrainian Govt Has Raised $19M in Crypto Donations So Far

    The Ukrainian government has raised almost $19 million in crypto donations after posting appeals on social media.

  • Avalanche kills snowshoer and his dogs: "Companions to the end"

    A family member confirmed to CBS Denver that her cousin, Nathan Schmidt, was killed in the avalanche.

  • New York mayor’s own health expert seriously injured in subway attack amid growing fears of rise in crime

    ‘She kept screaming, ‘stop, stop’ but the person ... wouldn’t stop’

  • Scoop: Truth Social verifies white nationalist Nick Fuentes

    Truth Social, Donald Trump's new social network, has verified an account for Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, according to screenshots of the account shared with Axios. Why it matters: The Trump-backed network is welcoming a figure barred by mainstream social media and shunned by some other conservative platforms, including Gettr, the app from former Trump aide Jason Miller. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Suspects arrested in home invasion during which invader was killed, release states

    Zaire Roberts was fatally shot during the home invasion, which he was taking part in along with two others, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated.

  • Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

    The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, police said.

  • Retired Florida Cop Who Fatally Shot Popcorn-Throwing Man In Movie Theater Acquitted

    According to a witness, Curtis Reeves shot Chad Oulson in the chest and muttered: "Throw popcorn in my face."

  • Teen hunters’ plane climbed rapidly and made no alarm calls before mysterious crash that killed 8

    Single-engine plane crashed near North Carolina’s Outer Banks on 13 February while returning home from a duck hunting trip

  • 14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

    Fourteen people were shot during a party at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday, including one man who was killed and two others who were critically wounded. The shooting happened about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, said police Capt. Dori Koren. Police went to the hookah bar identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

  • Project Dynamo rescuing Americans from Ukraine

    A Florida non-profit is leading the efforts to rescue Americans in Ukraine.

  • After acquittal, Curtis Reeves renews freedom; Chad Oulson’s widow grieves anew

    Hours after a jury found him not guilty of murder, Curtis Reeves returned home and with a screwdriver removed the electronic monitor that had constantly monitored his movements for nearly eight years. A day later, he readied to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding. It was an outcome that to some may have seemed unlikely just weeks ago when Reeves remained accused of shooting Chad ...

  • Crypto Donations to Ukraine Jumps to $20M

    FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, Chain.com CEO Deepak Thapliyal make significant donations to the humanitarian effort.

  • Dispute during Fresno basketball game ends in shooting. What police know about suspect

    It happened at Romain Park in the central part of the city.