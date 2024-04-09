Using Apple Pay for Netflix? 3 Steps To Take Now To Keep Your Account Active

Wachiwit / iStock.com

Are you using Apply Pay for Netflix? You could lose access to your account if you don’t update your payment method.

Check Out: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

According to a recent update on Netflix’s website, billing through Apple’s iTunes or app store is no longer available. Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription, the update reads.

Netflix company spokesperson MoMo Zhou also told USA Today that if a new payment method is not added to the user’s next billing cycle, they will not be able to continue using the streaming service. Netflix stopped accepting Apple payments from new and rejoining customers in 2018, but existing customers were grandfathered in. Those customers will not have to make the payment update, CNN reported.

Zhou declined to answer USA Today’s question about why the company decided to stop subscribers from using their Apple accounts for payments. However, Apple takes a 15% or 30% cut of all in-app purchases, depending on the situation, CNN reported. The company relaxed restrictions in 2021 for Netflix, allowing the company’s apps to link out to external websites to manage or set up their accounts outside of the App Store, per CNN.

Learn More: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Canada and the United States Impacted By Billing Change

Zhou said the U.S. and Canada are among the countries impacted by the billing change. Follow these steps to keep your Netflix account active.

1. Sign into your Netflix account.

2. Check the Membership & Billing section under Account to see if you’re billed through Apple.

3. If payments go through Apple, go to Manage payment method and add a credit or debit card by the next monthly renewal date.

Story continues

According to Netflix’s website, gift cards cannot be used to restart accounts that have lost access to the streaming service for not adding a payment method. For additional help, visit the Netflix Help Center or visit Apple Support if you have Apple billing questions.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Using Apple Pay for Netflix? 3 Steps To Take Now To Keep Your Account Active