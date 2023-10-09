Are You Using ChatGPT To Its Fullest Potential? 7 Ways You’re Limiting Your Career Success

Userba011d64_201 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since ChatGPT emerged, there has been controversy on the ways to use the artificial intelligence tool. Yet, many agree that there are also countless ways ChatGPT is helping in the workplace, from making work more efficient and more rapid to helping workers free up time and take on additional gigs.

This also means the possibility of limiting career success by not using the AI tool.

“Generative AI’s potential to enhance your productivity is well known. Its ability to elevate your career is only just becoming apparent,” said Sam Sibley, Global head of emerging products and innovation for the Project Management Institute (PMI).

1. Use a descriptive prompt.

According to Peter Cohan, Babson College associate professor of management practice and author of the forthcoming book, “Brain Rush” How To Invest and Compete in the $7 Trillion Generative AI Ecosystem,” there are a few things people must do to make the most of the technology and the career consequences of ignoring the advice.

For instance, when you type your prompt into ChatGPT, include information about your professional role, why you are asking and who your audience is. And if you get a response that leaves you with questions, keep asking until you are satisfied, he said.

“If you ignore this advice, ChtatGPT will give you a mediocre response and it will take you more time to edit — causing you to fall behind peers who use descriptive prompts,” he added.

2. Check the accuracy of ChatGPT’s reply.

Generative AI by its very nature makes things up, as at its core it works by predicting the word most likely to follow the one you type.

“Therefore, some of the responses it generates are flat-out wrong and could incorporate values and ideas which could get you into trouble. So you must verify anything it returns to make sure it is real. If not, you could follow in the footsteps of a Manhattan attorney who had to explain to a judge why he submitted to the court a legal brief from ChatGPT containing fake legal citations,” added Cohan.

3. Use ChatGPT for brainstorming, not analysis.

According to Cohan, a study of 760 Boston Consulting Group consultants found Generative AI enhanced their performance for creative tasks such as brainstorming new products, and degraded how well they did on analytical tasks such as uncovering the root cause of a business problem.

“If you use ChatGPT for analytical problems or don’t use it for brainstorming, you will fall behind your peers,” he said.

4. Let ChatGPT do complicated jobs.

“Imagine you are a purchasing manager for a vehicle manufacturer who has hundreds of contracts with suppliers for everything from car doors to brakes,” said Cohan.”The purchasing manager could upload PDFs of all the contracts to ChatGPT and ask the chatbot to return a spreadsheet with a list of all the suppliers, how much of each item they are supposed to ship each month and when you have to pay them.”

In turn, he added that the purchasing manager who does not use ChatGPT in this way will be much less productive and is more likely to make costly mistakes than the one who does.

5. Boost productivity to stand out as a leader.

According to PMI’s Sibley, delivering projects within the right timescales and effectively is one of the keys to career success.

“Generative AI can perform the heavy lifting across so many project activities. Imagine how much time you’ll free up when you start confidently using it for reporting, decision support, enhancing your communications, planning, budgeting and resource management,” said Sibley.

In turn, with that extra time, you can concentrate on higher value activities that make your colleagues sit up and take notice of you as a leader who keeps projects moving.

6. Use AI as your personal performance coach.

Think of ChatGPT as your very own career coach. An example Sibley provided is that you can hold ongoing conversations with GenAI – the way you would a coach or mentor – about how to convince resistant stakeholders or identify why a task is not performing the way it should.

“Over time, GenAI can observe performance and explain why the project succeeded or failed, and then offer recommendations to enhance performance,” he said, adding that using ChatGPT as a co-pilot or partner that gives you an objective view on progress can be hugely beneficial to your professional growth.

“It can help you be more innovative, increase your ability to think strategically, and enhance your foresight and leadership,” he added.

7. Upskill and become an AI ambassador.

With organizations significantly increasing their investment in AI, they will also need teams that know how to start using it properly and effectively.

“Show your employer you’re serious about learning more or sharing your AI knowledge – take a course, join a community of practice or host a lunch and learn for your team,” said Sibley. “Wherever you are in your AI journey, you can act as an AI ambassador for your organization and stand out as an AI advocate.”

