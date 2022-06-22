Using dual energy to decarbonize heating at the lowest possible cost--now available for residential customers

QUÉBEC, June 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec, Énergir and the Québec government are pleased to launch the dual-energy offer, which is now available for residential customers who currently use natural gas.

This solution will go a long way to electrifying the heating of buildings and thus reducing the GHG emissions of participating customers, while avoiding an increase in electricity demand during peak periods, when natural gas will be used instead. It's a way of using the right energy source at the right time and at the lowest possible cost.

This turnkey offer is now available. Eligible customers who would like to decarbonize their home heating and take advantage of this offer can simply visit Energir's website or contact Hydro-Québec or Énergir.

This one-of-a-kind partnership, which was given the green light by the Régie de l'énergie last month, consolidates Québec's leadership with regard to decarbonizing the heating of buildings.

The Québec government's Plan for a Green Economy

In line with its 2030 Plan for a Green Economy (PGE), the government of Québec announced its goal to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to the heating of residential, commercial and institutional buildings in half as compared to 1990 levels and attaining carbon neutrality by 2050. There is $158 million in the 2030 PGE implementation plan earmarked to support the adoption of dual energy in certain buildings. This measure, which falls under the responsibility of the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (MERN), will take the form of financial assistance to reduce the additional costs of the purchase and installation of dual energy equipment compared to a conventional natural gas system. This financial assistance will initially be offered to the owners of residential buildings under the Chauffez vert program. It could then be extended to commercial and institutional customers, primarily under the ÉcoPerformance program, later in 2022.

Aquarium de Québec pilot project

Starting in 2023, the dual-energy offer will also be available for institutional and commercial customers. Accordingly, Hydro-Québec and Énergir are pleased to confirm the Aquarium du Québec's participation in a pilot project during which the technologies will be tested.

The Aquarium du Québec, where the launch was held, will avoid 42.5 tonnes of GHG emissions per year thanks to dual energy.

Highlights

Target participation of 100,000 residential customers whose heating is currently fuelled entirely by natural gas

A 70% decrease in the consumption of natural gas associated with heating the buildings of participating customers

Savings of approximately $1.7 billion compared with full electrification

Reduction of 540,000 tonnes of GHG emissions by 2030, or roughly the emissions from 125,000 vehicles

Quotes

"I am delighted to announce this historical partnership between Hydro-Québec and Énergir, as well as the government of Québec's significant financial assistance of $158 million which will cover a good part of the purchase and installation costs of a dual energy system for Énergir customers who want to make the switch to dual energy. This measure will undoubtedly contribute to the achievement of the energy goals laid out in the Energy Transition, Innovation and Efficiency Master Plan."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"Today's announcement has great potential to help Québec meet its GHG reduction targets. One of the actions from the most recent implementation plan for the Plan for a Green Economy 2030 is to support the conversion from natural gas to electricity and dual energy, in particular to improve the management of peak periods and to free up energy for other uses. The partnership between Hydro-Québec and Énergir, with the participation of the government of Québec, represents a winning solution for all Quebecers who want to join the fight against climate change, since reducing GHG emissions is everyone's responsibility."

Benoit Charrette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change,

Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"By using electricity most of the time, dual energy helps decarbonize the building heating while limiting the impact on the power grid during winter peak periods. Dual energy makes it possible to further electrify the Québec economy and accelerate the energy transition. This innovative solution perfectly reflects Hydro-Québec's desire to help build a sustainable future." – Éric Fillion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer, Hydro-Québec.

"Énergir is committed to making every effort to contribute to a successful energy transition that is fair for all, and the dual-energy solution is a shining example. Both our networks will work together to accelerate the electrification of the building sector while still managing peak demand periods—all at the lowest possible cost. Énergir customers who sign up for the offer will be the big winners. They will help fight against climate change by decreasing their GHG emissions—without increasing their energy costs—while also reducing pressure on the power grid during periods of high demand. – Stéphanie Trudeau, Executive Vice President, Québec, Énergir

