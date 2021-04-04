U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.21 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,595.46
    -34.62 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.66
    +22.49 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.10 (+1.58%)
     

Using the most modern technologies - AI, blockchain and Big Data, we will radically change the logistics of agriculture and fisheries!

Release Co,. Ltd.
·3 min read

Release Social Commerce

Release Social Commerce
Release Social Commerce
Release Social Commerce

Fukuoka-shi, April 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Project is a social commerce service that combines social networking (SNS) and e-commerce (shopping) for 3 years. Focusing on agriculture and fishing and planning to make it more accessible to producers and consumers, we have launched an online food market «Release Commerce Service». However, more than 70% of global producers of agricultural and fish products do not have the knowledge - how to display and sell their own vegetables, fruits and harvested seafood on the online market (e-commerce), and only some manufacturers have great opportunities. Release Project is working on developing a platform that uses cutting-edge technology to allow more manufacturers to automatically display and sell food online easily, just by taking a photo from a smartphone.

About the Release Social Commerce (e-commerce)

Release Commerce, which is currently being developed, uses AI, blockchain, big data and unique smart contracts to take photos of food products from smartphones, such as fresh vegetables, fruits and seafood collected by farmers and fishermen (producers). Identify production locations using location information. Extract information from AI and big data and create an online marketplace. Automatic entry and automatic listing and sale in the e-commerce listing form. Notification of the nearest courier who has previously registered in their own app (app) when selling food (automatic pickup). Product tracking function via blockchain. Food is delivered to the consumer. Payment system between the manufacturer and the consumer. The issue of its own smart contract (this contract will be carried out by automated) and escrow service, (providing a secure exchange of prices and goods). Using these platforms, agriculture and fisheries (producer) can easily sell food online, and consumers can buy fresh, delicious food at a cheaper price and safer way. We can even slightly reduce the removal of food waste from the earth. Release Project is committed to the "SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)". https://shop.release.sc/

About the Release Social Media (SNS)

Release Social Media, which is already in beta, allows people around the world to earn REL points (advertising revenue) based on the number of views by users, publishing wonderful sights and lifestyle in their home country in the form of simple news, and the points can be exchanged for money used for Release commerce and other shopping sites. You can also use it as a tool to help you get the most out of your life. REL points can also be exchanged for a REL token - crypto assets issued by Release Project for distribution purposes, and can be sent to the 3 crypto exchanges - Hotbit, Coinsbit, Azbit, Uniswap, where currently REL is listed and used for trading. Social media is also a platform for supporting the poverty of more people in developing countries. https://release.sc/

Ending note

The Release Social Commerce, which combines social networks (SNS) and e-commerce (shopping) is built using advanced technologies, will make the people’s lives around the world richer and more comfortable.

Release is a 100-year project. We would like to expand our business globally by enhancing product categories and functions. We are trying to open a big door.

Release Project Official Website: https://release.co.jp/rel/
Release Project White Paper: https://release.co.jp/white-paper/
Release Official Telegram Community: https://t.me/releasel
Release Offical Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReleaseI

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/using-the-most-modern-technologies---ai-blockchain-and-big-data-we-will-radically-change-the-logistics-of-agriculture-and-fisheries.html

Attachment

CONTACT: Media Company: Release Co,. Ltd., Media Name: Tatsuo Kanai, Media Phone: 0927618739, Media Email: rel@release.co.jp


Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: How Snapchat AR Ignited Christian Dior’s B27 Launch

    Luxury brands are flocking to augmented reality — among them, Christian Dior, whose B27 launch on Snapchat soared, thanks to the tech.

  • Stephen Hendry remains relaxed ahead of renewing rivalries with Jimmy White

    The Scot is bidding to return to the Crucible where he beat his opponent in four world championship finals.

  • Anthony Martial could miss rest of season with knee injury

    The Manchester United forward was forced off in France’s win over Kazakhstan.

  • Cambridge continue stranglehold on Boat Race with double triumph on Great Ouse

    Oxford were pipped in the men’s and women’s races by less than a length in a unique year for the traditional university showdown.

  • Mouctar Diakhaby leads Valencia players off pitch following alleged racist abuse

    Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Cala.

  • U.S. Gives A Record 4 Million Vaccinations In 24 Hours

    "There’s no doubt the vaccine is going to win out," vowed Dr. Anthony Fauci.

  • Pandemic-delayed 'Friends' reunion is set for next week, David Schwimmer offers new details

    Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc will be there for each other once again next week, in the same Los Angeles studio where they shot the classic sitcom, for top-secret made-for-HBO Max reunion.

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Barclays Bond Deal Shows Limits to Vow on Financing Prison Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years ago, Barclays Plc joined a chorus of major banks announcing that they would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years.But the bank is now poised to raise $634 million for Alabama lockups to be built and owned by carceral giant CoreCivic Inc.Barclays is the lead underwriter for a bond issue scheduled to be sold through the Public Finance Authority, an agency in Wisconsin set up to rent its access to the municipal-debt market. In this case, the debt is being sold on behalf of an entity fully owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. The proceeds will be used to build two new prisons to be leased and staffed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.While Barclays isn’t directly lending to CoreCivic, the bond deal illustrates just how entangled private prison companies remain in the financial system and the limits to banks’ pledges to avoid them.“At the direction of the State of Alabama, Barclays has worked alongside the state’s representatives and advisors to finance the procurement of two new correction facilities that will be leased and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections for the entire term of the financing,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “The commitment we made in 2019 not to finance private prison companies remains in place.”After facing pressure from Democrats in Washington and prison reform activists to sever ties with the industry amid heightened use of immigrant detention centers under former President Donald Trump, Barclays in 2019 joined Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in saying that it would stop providing new financing to private prison companies. The London-based bank said in 2019 it would allow a then-existent credit facility to expire.​​Alabama officials have said the deal with CoreCivic will help it improve conditions within its prison system after the state and its corrections department was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020 for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit disregarded the “immense progress” that the state has made in improving its prisons.“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a February statement on the lease agreements with CoreCivic. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers.”The $634 million of bonds, for which Barclays is serving as the lead underwriter, won’t be considered CoreCivic debt. They’re being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic, which is listed in the prospectus as the project’s sponsor. The new prisons will be leased and staffed by Alabama’s corrections department.A spokesperson for the Alabama governor’s office declined to comment on Barclays’ involvement in the deal, and a representative for CoreCivic directed a request for comment to the bank.Another $215.6 million in debt may also be sold through a private placement, according to offering documents. The deal was outlined to investors in a March 31-dated roadshow presentation by CoreCivic executives, including Chief Executive Officer Damon Hininger, and Barclays bankers.Lease payments made by Alabama will be used to pay off the debt. The corrections department has agreed to prioritize the lease payments above all other obligations to the extent allowed by law, according to the investor roadshow. Through state appropriations, the Alabama corrections department has committed to make payments that will cover outstanding debt service obligations in the case of an instance like a lessor default.Because of the state’s commitments under the lease agreement, the bonds are expected to receive an investment-grade credit rating, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bond sale is scheduled to price later this month.Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement in February that the facilities would provide a safer environment to deliver “effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming” to people who are incarcerated.“Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $27 Trillion Challenge Looms as Yen Libor Shift Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is emerging as a key area of concern in the global migration away from the London interbank offered rate.With just nine months until yen Libor is phased out, only a fraction of the roughly 3 quadrillion yen ($27 trillion) in derivatives pegged to the discredited benchmark have switched to alternative reference rates. A further $150 billion in cash products such as loans and floating-rate notes -- many of which can’t be easily shifted to new benchmarks -- aren’t due to mature until after Libor expires, Fitch Ratings says.As the deadline nears, worries are mounting that the country could face a disorderly transition come year-end marred by technical problems, legal disputes and increased interbank rate volatility. Global regulators overseeing Libor’s end announced in March that they were considering the creation of a ‘synthetic’ yen rate as a stopgap measure to allow more so-called tough legacy contracts to roll off the books.“The problem lies across the whole spectrum,” said Willie Tanoto, director of financial institutions with Fitch Ratings in Singapore. “Things can still fall into place in time, it’s just that it leaves very little room for error.”The Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency say they will monitor firms’ progress and take steps as needed. Companies should work to cease issuing new loans and bonds referencing yen Libor by the end of June, and to significantly reduce the amount of such securities on their books by the end of September, according to a joint statement. A representative for the BOJ-backed cross-industry committee on Japanese yen interest rate benchmarks declined to comment.Japan, like the U.S., the U.K. and others, has been racing against the clock to prepare for the demise of Libor, a bedrock of the financial system being phased out by global policy makers due to a lack of underlying trading and following a high-profile rigging scandal. Japan’s total exposure is limited compared with the $223 trillion pinned to its dollar equivalent, where progress has been sluggish too.Britain’s main Libor replacement has been around since 1997, as has the Tokyo overnight average rate, or TONA, while its U.S. equivalent was launched three years ago. Markets are still waiting for one of the main yen Libor alternatives to get started in April, less than nine months before the legacy benchmark expires. And in the U.S., adoption of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) remains tepid with no term structure introduced yet.While the U.S. late last year extended the retirement date of key dollar Libor tenors by 18 months, such a move has proven impractical in Japan due to a lack of support from the panel banks that help determine the rate. Decisions made by Japanese authorities in recent years have also added an extra layer of complexity to certain parts of the transition.Unlike in the U.S. and U.K., Japanese officials aren’t pushing market participants toward a single Libor alternative. The decision to reform and keep alive the Libor-like Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, may slow adoption of TONA, according to Fitch. TONA will be used mainly for derivatives while another benchmark, the Tokyo term risk-free rate, or TORF, will be employed for loans and bonds.In fact, just 3.5% of yen risk in cleared over-the-counter and exchanged-traded interest-rate derivative transactions was pegged to TONA in February, according to data and analytics firm Clarus Financial Technology, among the lowest of the alternative rates it monitors.“The TONA market is not ready to absorb the overall Libor exposure,” said Takeshi Iwaki, a director at Deloitte Japan, though he added that many remain optimistic that volumes will pick up in the coming months.The lack of liquidity could also delay efforts to develop a TONA-based forward-looking term structure that lets borrowers know their interest payments in advance, seen as critical to facilitating wider adoption, according to Fitch.Legacy ProblemJust as worrisome to some are Japan’s struggles to address tough legacy contracts that will still be linked to Libor when it eventually expires.Unlike in the U.S. -- where lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would impose fallback rates on troublesome deals -- officials in Japan have made little progress addressing the issue, market watchers say.Senior officials at Japan’s FSA, which is also involved with planning the transition, say that the scope of tough legacy issues is limited. And the move to new rates could also make further progress once TORF gets going, according to those officials.TORF remains at prototype stage, and financial information company QUICK Corp. is scheduled to begin publishing the rate on April 26. The BOJ expects yen Libor contracts to start shifting in earnest to alternative rates once TORF begins in April, and sees most transitions to be completed before the end of September.Read more about Libor’s end in the Libor CountdownFor its part, the British regulator that oversees Libor said in March that it plans to consult on the establishment of a synthetic yen Libor for an additional year to allow more legacy contracts to mature.While the rate can’t be used for new transactions, it could help forestall a flurry of lawsuits between counterparties of Libor-linked deals once the benchmark ceases to be published.But synthetic Libor isn’t a panacea and bankers will still need to work on adjusting existing contracts, according to Fitch’s Tanoto.Others see more reason for optimism. A term version of TONA could be published as soon as mid-year, according to Ann Battle, head of benchmark reform at the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.“We would expect to see a steady increase in liquidity in TONA over the course of this year, particularly now there is further clarity for the timetable on Libor’s demise,” she said via email.Yet if plans are going to fall into place to facilitate a smooth transition, they need to do so quickly. Earlier this year Clarus warned Libor’s administrator that the nation’s derivatives market is in a “precarious position” given the low adoption of alternative benchmarks.“I know how difficult it is to create a new market, I know how difficult it is to move liquidity from one product to another,” said Chris Barnes, a senior vice president at Clarus. “It still looks like a big concern.”(Adds further background on TONA)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • Volcanoes and Hurricanes Become Destinations for Ethical Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Catastrophe bonds are being hailed as the next frontier for socially responsible investing.Such debt, which insures against natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes and pandemics, is gaining traction with investors looking to brandish their ethical credentials. Proponents say the notes fit the bill because they provide humanitarian relief and spread the cost of protection.They are still a niche part of a booming global market for social debt, which funds projects to help society, with a proliferation of new asset types. The European Union’s record-breaking social debt sales have helped ethical offerings account for more than one in five bond deals in the region this year.“Reliable contingency financing for disasters is a very important tool for society,” said Joanna Syroka, senior underwriter and director of new markets at Fermat Capital Management in London. “We’ve seen an increase in inquiries from end-investors who want to understand what ESG means in insurance-linked securities over the past year.”Investors Face Baffling $2 Trillion Rainbow of Ethical DebtSo far catastrophe bond issuance totals $36.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s a drop in the ocean of an ethical debt market now worth over $2 trillion. Yet the potential for investment is surging as net assets of environmental, social and governance funds in Europe jumped 37% last year to 1.2 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), while conventional funds grew less than 5%, according to a report by the European Fund and Asset Management Association.Typically popular among those seeking higher yields and uncorrelated returns to other assets, catastrophe bonds are now tapping into mainstream demand for ESG investments. In a first of its kind, the Danish Red Cross last week sold $3 million of bonds to provide dedicated insurance against volcanic eruptions.“Being prepared for emergencies is not only a clear commitment to help, but also proves impressively that the capital market can live up to its social responsibility through CAT bonds,” said Nico Rischmann, co-founder of Plenum Investments, which bought the volcano bond.David Howden, chief executive of Howden Group Holdings, which brokered the deal, called it a “humanitarian service” and said that replicating the bond structure in other areas would be “beneficial to the world.”Bond Investor Revolt Brews Over Bogus Green Debt Flooding MarketInnovation in catastrophe bonds will be welcomed, provided it’s well thought out and structured, according to Fermat’s Syroka. The market has been criticized for failing to divert money fast enough to battle deadly waves of Ebola and Covid-19.“Many investors aren’t aware of the many different elements of the machinery that must function properly to get socially-positive outcomes,” said Glen Yelton, head of ESG client strategy for North America at Invesco in Atlanta. “Catastrophe bonds support the affordability of insurance coverage and that function will become increasingly important down the road with the impact of climate change.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Sold a Large Amount of Stock. Here’s Why That’s Bullish.

    GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for a running year now. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra deserves to monetize the shares.

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • As Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’

    (Bloomberg) -- The day-trading Reddit crowd turned the first quarter of 2021 into one of the wildest periods of stock market mania in modern history. Books -- plural -- will undoubtedly be dedicated to the topic in years to come.But after these small-time speculators banded together to drive up dozens of obscure stocks by hundreds or even thousands of percent -- and in the process burned a few hedge-fund barons betting on declines -- the movement appears to be petering out. An index that tracks 37 of the most popular meme stocks -- 37 of the 50 that Robinhood Markets banned clients from trading during the height of the frenzy -- is essentially unchanged over the past two months after soaring nearly 150% in January.Talk to Wall Street veterans and they’ll tell you that this flat-lining is the beginning of what will be an inexorable move downward in these stocks.It’s not so much about the poor fundamentals of the companies. At least not in the short term. The day-trading zealots have shown a surprising ability to ignore those facts. It’s more that as the pandemic slowly winds down and the economy starts to open up, many of them will leave their homes and start going back into offices and out to restaurants and embarking on trips near and far. And as they do, they may stop obsessing about their Robinhood accounts.Their collective sway on the meme-stock universe, in other words, will wane.“People are going to be doing other things,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. There will be a “big reckoning” at some point, he said. “There’s no question in my mind.”Of course, the Wall Street set has, broadly speaking, misread the Reddit crowd for weeks earlier this quarter, and it’s possible their analysis is wrong again now. Preliminary data, though, suggests they’re right.Recent reports suggest vaccinated Americans are planning long-awaited vacations with searches for “Google flights” reaching a peak popularity score of 100 this week, according to a Google Trends tracker. The opposite is being seen for terms like “stock trading” and “investing” which have plunged, Google Trends shows.“The stimulus check impact on retail trading is waning,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Many Americans are looking to go big on attending sporting events, traveling across the country, vacationing, visiting family and friends, and revamping wardrobes before going out to restaurants, pubs and returning to the office.”Gamestop JuggernautVideo-game retailer GameStop Corp. became the poster child for retail traders looking to rage against the hedge fund elite. However, the stock’s 2,460% roller coaster alongside other favorites touted on Reddit’s WallStreetBets thread caused as much pain as it did joy.The stock’s more than 900% surge this year has drawn a wary eye from the Wall Street analysts that follow it. The average 12-month price target implies the stock will lose more than three-quarters of its value from current levels. Only Jefferies holds a price target near Thursday’s $191.45 close and that call came with the warning that shares are “subject to volatility beyond fundamentals.”But any sense of GameStop trading on fundamentals has been ignored since it first captivated Wall Street and Reddit users in the back half of January. Bulls are more than happy to tout their bets on forums as a move to stick it to short sellers as they buy into a company rebirth delivered by activist investor Ryan Cohen.Given AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s position as a movie theater many Americans went to at some point, it’s not a complete surprise as to why Reddit users rushed to the company’s aide. #SaveAMC trended on Twitter and amateur investors appeared more than happy to fight against Wall Street’s skeptics despite most movie theaters being closed due to the ongoing pandemic.The chain’s latest rally came amid plans to continue reopening cinemas, however, Wall Street is skeptical. None of the nine analysts tracking the company rate it a buy and the average price target implies the stock will lose 63% of its value in the coming year.Retail euphoria leaked over to a broader range of securities from cult-favorites like Bitcoin, Tesla Inc., and the ARK Innovation ETF to smaller companies like the clothing retailer Express Inc. Chinese tech company The9 Limited is among the group’s best performers this year with an 860% surge.The company’s rally has been fueled by recent moves to ride the Bitcoin wave alongside peers like Future FinTech Group Inc. and Ault Global Holdings Inc.Zomedica Corp., a small-cap animal health company, has become a cult favorite among retail investors chasing stocks with low share prices. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company started the year worth less than a quarter, but had soared as high as $2.91.Trading volume of the company has accelerated this year with an average of 174 million shares changing hands per session, more than four times the average over the course of 2020. A mention from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin helped it go viral in mid-January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 6 Signs That You're Really Ready to Retire

    Think you're finally ready to call it quits at work? Hold on until you've considered these six important signs that indicate you're ready to retire.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Make it 7 in a Row as Economic Data Fuels Optimism

    30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed for a 7th consecutive week, with house prices accelerating northwards. Economic optimism continues to fuel demand amidst supply constraints.

  • Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving a fourth wave of COVID-19

    With so much out of your control, here are 17 things you can do to protect your money.