U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.81
    -32.08 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,039.37
    -157.29 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.05
    -172.95 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.14
    -2.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.31
    +0.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.43 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1130
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.74
    -439.15 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.13
    +418.45 (+172.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.80
    +25.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Usio to Participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Usio, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • USIO
Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced that management will participate in the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Louis Hoch, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Carter, Senior Vice President, Payment Facilitation; and Houston Frost, Senior Vice President, Prepaid Services, will be representing the Company.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Usio management, please contact your Barrington Research representative or email joeh@gregoryfca.com.

About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact
Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
484-686-6600


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • 10 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best wind power and solar stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wind and solar segments in the energy sector and go directly to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. Rallying oil prices, global warming, and the global transition toward electrification […]

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...