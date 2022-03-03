North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

USMJ Invites Distributors To Visit EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Booth At Arnold Sports Festival

Arnold Sports Festival, March 4-6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio

EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage

Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today invited interested distributors to visit the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage booth at the Arnold Sports Festival this week, March 4-6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

USMJ acquired EVERx from its sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) last year in exchange for a royalty agreement. USMJ has updated the EVERx formula and packaging and now returns to the Arnold Classic with 20,000 athletes from 80 nations participating in 60 sports and events.

EVERx was originally introduced at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2017. With the Arnold as the anchor of EVERx’s marketing campaign, sales rapidly grew to over $2 million annually.

EVERx is sponsoring the Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution event taking place this week at the Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx can be found with Jan Tana at booth #1201

If you are interested in distributing EVERx and would like to meet at the Arnold, send us an email at info@shopusmj.com .

To learn more about the new formula and to see the new packaging visit: www.DRINKEVERx.com .

To stay up to date on the latest EVERx developments visit: https://drinkeverx.com/newsletter/ .

Visit the company’s ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for more coming announcements and updates: www.USMJ.com

Contact:

USMJ

Steven Rash

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

