JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

USMJ Prepares To Kickoff Cannabis Ecommerce Expansion Campaign

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PURA
  • USMJ
  • PJET

Dallas, TX, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced the company is ready at the starting line to kickoff a major expansion of its cannabis ecommerce business.

In September of last year, ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of USMJ and the controlling shareholder of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), announced its plans to refocus and diversify its overall strategy with the three companies.

PJET diversified outside the cannabis industry entering the student life market.

PURA refocused its business on industrial hemp.

USMJ, after exiting the cannabis retail restaurant market, is not focused on expanding its cannabis ecommerce footprint. February will be the kickoff of its expansion campaign.

Visit the company's ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for coming announcements and updates:

www.USMJ.com

Contact:
USMJ
Steven Rash
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


