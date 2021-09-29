U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

USMJ, PURA and PJET Divide And Conquer To Keep Up With Evolving Cannabis Industry

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
DALLAS, TEXAS, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), today issued an update on its plans for the three companies.

ACI has been and continues to execute a series of transactions to update its overall business strategy in keeping with the evolving cannabis sector.

ACI is supporting PURA in the execution of its updated Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy, and likewise supporting USMJ in the execution of its cannabis industry ecommerce strategy.

ACI, in an effort to diversify, is working on the development of a new business initiative outside the cannabis sector for PJET. PJET’s new opportunity is advancing on pace, and an announcement is anticipated soon on its new business initiative.

Contact:
ACI Conglomerated
Steven Rash
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


