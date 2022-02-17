U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

USMJ Relaunches EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage - New Look And New Formula

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

$USMJ - USMJ Relaunches EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage - New Look And New Formula

EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage
EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced the official relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage. USMJ acquired EVERx from its sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) last year.

After developing EVERx as part of an overall cannabis infused consumable business development and exploration initiative, PURA subsequently retooled its business to focus on the overall potential of the industrial hemp market. PURA sold EVERx to USMJ in exchange for a perpetual royalty agreement.

PURA established EVERx as the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market with millions in annual sales. USMJ’s ecommerce site, www.USMJ.com, served as one distribution channel for EVERx.

Acquiring EVERx mid pandemic, USMJ decided to wait out the economic impact of the pandemic and target a later relaunch of the CBD sports nutrition beverage.

USMJ is now relaunching the product with an updated formula and look. The new formula and look are designed to expand the appeal of EVERx beyond the sports nutrition market. Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) remains as the bottler for EVERx.

To learn more about the new formula and to see the new packaging visit: www.DRINKEVERx.com

USMJ plans to make a major trade show announcement before the end of the month in conjunction with the relaunch of EVERx. USMJ will reintroduce the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage live at an upcoming major trade show.

The relaunch of EVERx is the beginning of an overall USMJ cannabis ecommerce expansion campaign. Following the relaunch of EVERx, USMJ has plans to launch multiple new products, both inhouse products and third-party products, in an overall effort to expand USMJ ecommerce sales.

In September of last year, ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of USMJ and the controlling shareholder of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), announced its plans to refocus and diversify its overall strategy with the three companies.

PJET diversified outside the cannabis industry, entering the student life market.

PURA refocused its business on industrial hemp.

USMJ, after exiting the cannabis retail restaurant market, is now focused on expanding its cannabis ecommerce footprint.

Visit the company’s ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for more coming announcements and updates:

www.USMJ.com

Contact:
USMJ
Steven Rash
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment


