USP Group Limited (SGX:BRS) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Trade Distributors industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about USP Group Limited's (SGX:BRS) P/S ratio of 0.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How USP Group Has Been Performing

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, USP Group's revenue has been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this benign revenue growth rate might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for USP Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, USP Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's top line as the year before. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no revenue growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 3.2% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a bright spot for the moment.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that USP Group's P/S matches its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What We Can Learn From USP Group's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of USP Group revealed its growing revenue over the medium-term hasn't helped elevate its P/S above that of the industry, which is surprising given the industry is set to shrink. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. The fact that the company's relative performance has not provided a kick to the share price suggests that some investors are anticipating revenue instability.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for USP Group (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

