USPS announces new shipping rates for ground advantage and priority mail services in 2024

The U.S. Postal Service will raise shipping prices starting on Jan. 21, 2024.

The Postal Service governors approved the change last week, the company announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"The Postal Service continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service has upfront pricing and does not add surcharges for residential and regular Saturday delivery, nor fuel," the news release reads.

The USPS is also considering possible price adjustments for post office box rentals, international mail services and other special services products. The Postal Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing those prices. Prices for USPS Connect Local, which offers local same-day and next-day delivery to businesses, are not set to change, according to the release.

Are banks and post offices open? Here's what to know on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

The United States Postal Service announced changes to shipping prices that will start on Jan. 21, 2024.

Which USPS shipping prices are rising?

USPS Ground Advantage prices will rise by 5.4%

Priority Mail service prices will rise by 5.7%

Priority Mail Express service prices will rise by 5.9%

Calling all elves: Operation Santa seeking helpers to open hearts, adopt North Pole letters

What are the current USPS shipping prices?

Below are the USPS shipping services that will see price increases next year, according to the USPS website.

Service Current Price Item Arrival time USPS Ground Advantage From $4.75 2-5 business days arrival Priority Mail Express From $28.75 1-2 business day days arrival Priority Mail Flat Rate Envelope From $9.65 1-3 business days arrival Priority Mail USPS Mailing Box From $10.20 1-3 business days arrival Priority Mail Your Own Box From $9.35 1-3 business days arrival

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. Postal Service will raise shipping rates starting in January 2024