U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,802.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,565.00
    +14.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.33
    -2.93 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.10
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0655
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -0.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0940
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,775.45
    -2,126.19 (-6.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.96
    -35.24 (-5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,328.47
    -129.42 (-0.47%)
     

USPS Delivery Network Improvement Plan Offers Potential to Expand Number of Electric Vehicles in Postal Fleet

·6 min read

  • Delivery network and related route refinements may alter the appropriate mix of vehicles to be procured under the NGDV contract

  • USPS will soon publish a Notice of Intent to supplement the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) to determine if changes to the delivery fleet mix are warranted based upon the implementation of our delivery strategy

  • Postal Service reiterates commitment to the fiscally responsible roll-out of electric-powered vehicles for America's largest and oldest federal fleet

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service today announced it will soon publish a Notice of Intent to supplement its environmental impact statement (EIS) related to its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles (NGDV) plan. The decision comes as the Postal Service accounts for expected changes following a recently announced plan to improve the Postal Service's delivery network. The plan to modernize and aggregate delivery operations will make delivery routes more efficient, which may affect the appropriate mix of vehicles to be procured for the Postal Service's delivery fleet, including NGDV.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy laid out the framework of the USPS delivery network modernization plan at the 2022 National Postal Forum on May 18. As part of the initiative, the Postal Service will aggregate much of its delivery operations into Sort and Delivery Centers, with modern building systems and adequate space, docks, conveyors, and mail, and material handling equipment to operate more efficiently while modernizing and leveraging currently underutilized plants around the nation.

"As I noted when we placed our initial NGDV delivery order, the Postal Service would continue to look for opportunities to further increase the electrification of our fleet in a responsible manner, as we continue to refine our operating strategy and implement the Delivering for America plan," said DeJoy. "A modernized network of delivery facilities provides us with such an opportunity. This is the right approach —operationally, financially, and environmentally."

Delivery Network and Route Refinements Will Improve Operations and Potentially Change Considerations for the Delivery Fleet Vehicle Mix

Postal delivery vehicles currently operate from almost 19,000 facility locations around the country. As part of the current network, the Postal Service can have as many as 40 delivery facility locations concentrated within a ten-mile radius. Many of these buildings are in disrepair, have outdated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems and poor employee amenities, and they cannot accommodate our current mix of mail and packages. The number of locations also requires significant sorting operations at our plants, underutilizes numerous truckloads from plants, and diminishes the efficiency and commercial utility of our mail carrier route structure.

"We will place large carrier operations inside our unused mail processing plants, dramatically improving transportation efficiency by eliminating unnecessary trips, reducing mail handlings, increasing reliability, and decreasing time to delivery," said DeJoy. "These changes will take years to accomplish, but each plant or delivery unit tackled will provide immediate systemwide financial and service benefits. We will have the greatest reach and be the most reliable and affordable delivery provider."

These proposed improvements to the Postal Service's delivery network may alter the appropriate mix of vehicles to be procured under our NGDV contract. Aggregating carrier operations will change our delivery route structure, including adding miles to most delivery routes at both the front and back end—more miles out to the delivery stops and more miles to return from the route to the Sort and Delivery Centers. It may also streamline the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, as it would reduce the number of facilities where charging installations are needed and it would permit the upgraded electrical systems and infrastructure that are needed for the task. This available industrial infrastructure significantly reduces the risks associated with deployment of new electric vehicles to facilities with less robust infrastructure.

As part of the plan to significantly improve the delivery network, carrier operations (often co-located with Post Offices) will shift to larger, modernized facilities. This move will result in improved conditions for our carriers and fewer underutilized truck trips and will allow postal delivery routes to be revamped to make them more efficient and cost-effective. The plan will not change the Postal Service's retail presence and will improve the Postal Service's appeal to both small and large shippers because it will enhance our ability to reach a much broader range of businesses and consumers under our new USPS Connect suite of products.

Postal Service Will Supplement Environmental Impact Statement

The Postal Service's NGDV plan currently calls for the procurement of at least 10 percent battery electric vehicles (BEVs), but it is designed to increase the number of BEVs in the mix as financial resources become available and as the Postal Service refines our network and vehicle operating strategy. In the initial NGDV delivery order of 50,000 NGDVs, the Postal Service announced that a minimum of 10,019 vehicles (or more than 20 percent of the order) would be BEVs, based on a determination that increasing the level of BEVs made sense from an operational and financial perspective.

To examine the environmental impacts of the potential delivery network changes to our delivery fleet mix, we will soon publish a Notice of Intent to supplement the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the NGDV, pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act. The Postal Service also intends to explore options for accelerating the production of the initial 10,019 BEVs towards the front of the production line and anticipates taking advantage of the flexibility built into the contract with Oshkosh Defense to increase the number of BEVs purchased in the initial delivery order.

USPS Committed To Cleaner, Safer Fleet

As the operator of America's largest and oldest federal fleet, the Postal Service is committed to cleaner, safer vehicles for its employees. The NGDV program provides for the introduction of internal-combustion and electric-powered, purpose-built vehicles that deliver significant reductions in vehicle emissions and improvements in fuel economy versus the existing delivery vehicle fleet. The search for replacement vehicles for the Postal Service's delivery fleet, which started in 2015, resulted in the purpose-built NGDVs that will deliver air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle and safety technology — including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, a front-and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking. The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher mail and package volumes.

NGDVs, including electric vehicles, are expected to be on Postal Service routes in late 2023.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video, audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf.

Contact: Kim Frum 
kimberly.a.frum@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usps-delivery-network-improvement-plan-offers-potential-to-expand-number-of-electric-vehicles-in-postal-fleet-301559688.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

    Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir. Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction, her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how “it became my own addiction" to document it.

  • How a Bipartisan Plan in the Senate May Help You Save for Retirement

    As the retirement industry awaits the release of the Senate's version of the SECURE Act 2.0, a pair of senators have unveiled draft legislation aimed at making it easier for Americans to save for emergencies and access retirement accounts. Let's … Continue reading → The post How a Bipartisan Plan in the Senate May Help You Save for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The significance of Jay Powell's meeting with Joe Biden: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, June 1, 2022.

  • FAA plans tighter reins than normal on Boeing

    Boeing's self-regulation approval has come with a shorter timeframe and improvement demands by the FAA.

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • Exclusive - U.S. plans to sell armed drones to Ukraine in coming days - sources

    The Biden administration plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia, three people familiar with the situation said. The sale of the General Atomics-made drones could still be blocked by Congress, the sources said, adding that there is also a risk of a last minute policy reversal that could scuttle the plan, which has been under review at the Pentagon for several weeks. Ukraine has been using several types of smaller shorter range unmanned aerial systems against Russian forces that invaded the country in late February.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • USPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Wednesday it is seeking to boost the number of electric delivery vehicles it plans to buy as it modernizes its network for a new delivery plan. The USPS currently plans to buy at least 10% EVs including 10,019 of an initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 from Oshkosh Defense. The Postal Service said it is exploring options for accelerating production of the initial 10,019 BEVs toward the front of the line and "anticipates taking advantage of the flexibility built into the contract with Oshkosh to increase the number of BEVs purchased in the initial delivery order."

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘H

  • Ukraines Minister of Defence announces "good news" from USA and Poland

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 20:03 Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that after his conversation with the US Minister of Defence, Ukraine is expecting "good news" from the USA.

  • Battery pack catches fire inside Rivian's Illinois assembly plant

    A fire broke out at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois assembly plant last weekend due to a faulty battery pack.

  • 'Spoken Like A Real Knob': Jimmy Kimmel Burns Trump, Ted Cruz In Scorching Monologue

    The late night host hit the former president and the Texas senator for appearing at an NRA convention days after a mass shooting.

  • Food Stamps: Emergency SNAP Benefits Expire in May for These States

    With the aim of "returning to normal," many states have already called an end to their public health emergencies and, subsequently, the enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...

  • Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

    Moscow warns weapon supply to Ukraine from US will increase risk of direct confrontation

  • ' I felt like crying.' River Valley alumni's anti-gay commencement speech sparks outrage

    At River Valley's graduation, alumni speaker Jim McGuire told grads to pursue relationships only between a man and a woman, sparking public outcry.

  • Billy Long declines to commit support for specific gun control measures in wake of Uvalde

    Southwest Missouri's congressman, who is running for Senate, has consistently opposed gun control legislation and been backed by the NRA.

  • U.S. Senate banking panel urges Wells Fargo to 'finally' fix problems

    In a letter to the CEO, Senator Sherrod Brown said the bank, which remains under a regulatory limit on its growth due to a large fake accounts scandal and other problems, has much more work to do to address its shortcomings. "It is clear that Wells Fargo still has a long way to go to fix its governance and risk management before it should be allowed to grow in size," he wrote. Brown added that he expects Scharf, who took over in 2019 and was tasked with steering the bank clear of past scandals, to testify at a hearing this year with large bank CEOs.

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    No matter where you live, there's a good chance you rely on at least one major supermarket when grabbing groceries and other essentials. And no matter what your preference may be, each retailer makes it easier to prepare for a big meal or keep your fridge and pantry well-stocked with everything you might need. But if you've recently made purchases at large grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, you may want to check your kitchen after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning abou

  • Biden Fuming About His Administration’s Handling of Inflation: Report

    President Joe Biden launched a new messaging push on inflation and the U.S. economy yesterday, part of a planned month-long push to address Americans’ top concerns and try to reverse brutal poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections. The effort kicked off Tuesday with a Biden op-ed in The Wall Street Journal laying out a three-pronged plan to tackle inflation as well as an Oval Office meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a flurry of media appearances by administration aides rein

  • Judge denies request to enforce Kentucky’s new abortion law, keeps block in effect

    Here’s the latest in the battle over reproductive rights in Kentucky.