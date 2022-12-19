U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.06
    -25.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,804.40
    -116.06 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,582.82
    -122.59 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.10
    -18.32 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7680
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.12
    -137.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.98
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

USPS Embraces America's Furry Friends With New Love Forever Stamps

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Love Forever Stamp features puppy and kitten with front paws resting atop a big heart.
New Love Forever Stamp features puppy and kitten with front paws resting atop a big heart.

What:

The U.S. Postal Service will honor America's love affair with beloved canine and feline pets with the issuance of its new Love 2023 Forever stamps.




The first-day-of-issue event for the stamps is free and open to the public. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.



Who:

Judy de Torok, corporate affairs vice president, U.S. Postal Service, will serve as dedicating official.



When:

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. CST



Where: 

Austin Pets Alive!


1156 West Cesar Chavez St.


Austin, TX 78703



RSVP:

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/lovestamps



Background:

Cats and dogs are two of America's favorite pets, and it is no surprise that connecting with pets has benefits. Pets provide companionship and love; interacting with a cuddly kitten or a playful puppy can reduce loneliness and raise spirits. Some studies have even shown that pets might also be responsible for lower blood pressure, improved heart health and lowered stress.




Evoking feelings of warmth and playfulness, each stamp shows a cute and cuddly animal resting its front paws on a big red heart. Sure to add a bit of whimsy to your valentines, these adorable stamps are also suitable for use on letters and cards throughout the year.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com

National Contact: Albert Ruiz
albert.ruiz@usps.gov

Local Contact: Becky Hernandez
becky.m.hernandez@usps.gov
usps.com/news

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usps-embraces-americas-furry-friends-with-new-love-forever-stamps-301706350.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Needs More Time For Ardelyx's Appeal To Rejection Of Kidney Disease Candidate

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares are down after an update regarding the appeal to the Complete Response Letter (received in July 2021) for the marketing application seeking approval for Xphozah (tenapanor). Peter Stein, Director of the Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, requested a meeting with Ardelyx to discuss the status of his review of the appeal. Dr. Stein communicated that the FDA is finalizing the response and may require up to a few more weeks to d

  • U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

    Emergency releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are slated to end this month, concluding an unusual attempt to lower gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil prices soaring. The price of West Texas Intermediate to be delivered next month is down 40% from its wartime peak, reflecting concerns that China’s pandemic reopening isn’t juicing global demand. Now, as the differential between the prices of SPR sale and crude futures widens, some analysts and investors have called on the administration to begin replenishing its stockpiles.

  • Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan

    Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.

  • 10 Best Christmas Items To Buy From Sam’s Club

    In addition to being expensive, shopping for Christmas can be exhausting. You've got to get the tree, the gifts, the food, the décor and even the ugly Christmas sweater -- if you really want to play...

  • Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance - Telegraph

    "I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have no role with it [or] any related entity," Johnson told The Telegraph. He joined as an adviser at one of Binance's subsidiaries in September, the report added. Reuters reported in October that Binance had sought ways to circumvent regulatory scrutiny in Britain.

  • An 'Imperial Supreme Court' Asserts Its Power, Alarming Scholars

    WASHINGTON — The conventional critique of the Supreme Court these days is that it has lurched to the right and is out of step with the public on many issues. That is true so far as it goes. But a burst of recent legal scholarship makes a deeper point, saying the current court is distinctive in a different way: It has rapidly been accumulating power at the expense of every other part of the government. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The phenomenon was documented last m

  • Senate Banking Chair Floats a Crypto Ban. Even He Realizes How Difficult It Would Be.

    Sen. Sherrod Brown acknowledged the idea that regulation only gives legitimacy to crypto—which some may think should just be banned.

  • The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

    Whether you're shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to...

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...

  • Maryland postal worker hailed as 'hero' for saving dogs from burning house: 'Dead without you'

    Maryland homeowners are calling a postal worker a "hero" after his 911 call about a house fire helped rescue teams arrive quickly and save two family dogs.

  • Many of crypto’s greatest defenders abandon the cause amid FTX fallout

    Many onetime defenders of cryptocurrency are abandoning the industry after a series of failures that culminated in the spectacular fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Fresh India-Pakistan Feud Erupts Over Hitler-Modi Comparison

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a Hindu group linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws inspiration from Adolf Hitler, setting off the latest verbal spat between the two often hostile neighbors.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension

  • Retailers Rethink In-Store Tech as Shoppers Return

    After focusing on e-commerce during the pandemic, CIOs are looking to bring a similar seamless payments experience to physical stores.

  • GOP vs. ESG: Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans are fighting 'woke' ESG investing

    Why red states are pulling billions in pension funds from BlackRock and piling on investigations: ESG or environmental, social, governance principles.

  • Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know later’

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about whether he’d leave the Democratic Party after being asked about his comments regarding his serving in the Senate as an “independent voice.” Manchin avoided saying outright if he’d join fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who shocked Washington earlier this month by announcing that she would become an…

  • Biden to meet Ecuador's president amid growing immigration controversy

    President Joe Biden will meet with Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso on Monday to discuss efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the United States as the White House faces increased pressure over its immigration policies. The Biden administration is required this week to lift Title 42, a public health order first issued under former President Donald Trump that allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico or back to their home countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in U.S. holding facilities. Lifting the order, which was required by the courts, could lead to thousands of asylum-seeking migrants being released in border state communities and a greater influx of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • 'Strikes mean I won't get my £5,000 Premium Bond prize in time for Christmas'

    Savers have been unable to claim thousands of pounds in Premium Bond winnings thanks to postal strikes that have delayed the delivery of its top prizes.

  • Column: Feinstein won't step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat

    Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide 'probably by spring,' but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.

  • Last-minute gift shopping? These 10 cult-fave gadgets will arrive by Christmas

    You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do. They make great gifts too.

  • 7 Things Target Employees Want You To Know About Holiday Shopping

    It's a classic image that comes to mind when we think of the holidays: Santa's workshop, filled with industrious elves, putting all their love and care into making the best gifts possible. Snap back...