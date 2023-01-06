U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.50
    +10.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,138.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,850.75
    +30.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    +0.58 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1917
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7050
    +0.3130 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.64
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.92
    -0.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,848.15
    +27.35 (+0.11%)
     

USPS Mail Carrier Delivers Little Known Holiday Secret In New Children’s Book SANTA’S SECRET ELVES

Palmetto Publishing
·1 min read

Discover how Santa works his holiday magic in latest children’s book from Palmetto Publishing

Santa’s Secret Elves

cover
cover

Charleston, SC, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to the subject of Santa Claus, there is no shortage of questions from children. Santa’s ability to deliver presents to every child in the world is a mystery, and it oftentimes causes confusion, particularly when presents arrive at the door or mailbox instead of through the chimney. While working as a mail carrier, Bri Okolowicz has had the pleasure of delivering presents during the holidays. Moved by her real-life experiences, she was inspired to write a children’s book to explain why presents sometimes arrive in the mail, delivering even more holiday magic to expectant children.

In Santa’s Secret Elves, Okolowicz describes how mail carriers and delivery drivers are really Santa’s elves in disguise, helping to deliver toys from the North Pole to front doors. And with nearly two billion children in the world, it’s easy for children to understand why Santa might need some extra help. Featuring members from her own family as well as her beloved cat Frisky, Okolowicz hopes to infuse even more warmth and excitement into the holidays, turning an everyday sighting of a postal truck or delivery van into something special. A delightful tale of a covert North Pole mission, Santa’s Secret Elves will surely bring a smile to children’s faces.

Santa’s Secret Elves is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

A New York native, Bri Okolowicz is a USPS mail carrier. She lives in Tennessee.

For more information on Bri, you can follow her on either of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Bri Okolowicz

Instagram: Briyo22

Attachment

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com


Recommended Stories

  • Olam Agri Picks Banks for $1 Billion Singapore Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Olam Group Ltd. has picked banks to lead a planned Singapore listing of its agribusiness unit that could raise as much as $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conservatives

  • Samsung Profit Tumbles in Historic Drop on Chip Price Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit dropped by 69% in its worst fall in more than a decade, as an economic slowdown pummeled memory chip prices and demand for IT gadgets and servers.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conse

  • Sutton Stracke Kicks Off 2023 Wearing a Ruffled Floral Bikini in Tulum

    Sutton Stracke rang in the new year in the best way: on a gorgeous tropical vacation. “What a way to bring in 2023! Just the charge I needed to start the new year,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member captioned a January 3 Instagram share of a TikTok video from the getaway, which showed lush green palm trees, serene beaches, and breathtaking views. Sutton also featured one of her bikini looks from the trip: an adorable white ruffled swimsuit with a yellow, pink, and purple floral pr

  • WaFd CEO Brent Beardall stable after surviving fatal plane crash in Utah

    Nathan Ricks, a bank client and Utah businessman, died in the Monday crash. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The plane was on its way to the Rose Bowl.

  • 6-month, 1-year Treasury bill rates head closer to 5% as bond market reacts to Fed's George, ADP data

    Rates on 6-month and 1-year Treasury bills jumped above 4.8% on Thursday as traders reacted to strong ADP jobs data and comments from one policy maker suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain in rate-hiking mode. Yields across the Treasury curve were higher in morning trading, led by a jump in the policy-sensitive 2-year rate , which rose 10 basis points to 4.47% after data showed 235,000 private-sector jobs created in December and Kansas City Fed President Esther George said she sees interest

  • Should Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for VYM

  • Shares of GE's health care spinoff make trading debut on Nasdaq

    Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies shares kicked off Wednesday morning, marking its debut as an independent company from conglomerate General Electric.

  • U.S. Auto Sales: GM Is No. 1 Carmaker In 2022; Ford Is No. 2 EV Maker Behind Tesla

    General Motors topped Q4 forecasts for U.S. auto sales, reclaiming the domestic crown for the full year from Toyota.

  • Bill Ackman Again Hits Coke, Pepsi on Obesity

    The investor tweeted that the soft-drink makers “have caused more harm to global health than likely any other company.”

  • What Happened to Tesla Shares?

    Tesla shares have long been outperformers, up nearly 5000% just over the last decade and crushing the S&P 500. However, shares have lost almost 40% in value over the previous month. What's going on?

  • UPDATE 3-Coinbase to pay $50 mln to settle NY state investigation, invest $50 mln in compliance

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc has reached a $100 million settlement with New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), the exchange and the regulator said in statements on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $50 million penalty, caps the regulator's investigation into the firm's compliance with requirements to prevent money laundering. The department found Coinbase treated its onboarding requirements for customers as a "simple check-the-box" and had not done sufficient background checks, the regulator said.

  • Vanguard: The 60-40 Investment Portfolio Isn't Dead

    "Although it is impossible to say with confidence when equity and bond markets will bottom, valuations and yields are clearly more attractive than they were a year ago," Roger Aliaga-Diaz, head of portfolio construction at Vanguard, wrote in a commentary. Economic weakness and falling inflation will likely push the Fed to stop raising interest rates around mid-year, experts say. While economic weakness isn't good for stocks, falling interest rates are.

  • Goldman Sachs dealmakers see M&A recovery in second half of 2023

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top dealmakers are bullish on a recovery in global mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of 2023 despite a slowdown in economic growth and a weak credit market. As economic forecasts turn gloomier, executives at the Wall Street powerhouse - including Dan Dees and Jim Esposito, who jointly run its global banking and markets division - said they are primed for a recovery when financing markets ease up, potentially as early as the second half of 2023.

  • Why Acuity Brands (AYI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Acuity Brands (AYI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • With big bets on Musk, these funds may have a Tesla problem in '23

    Tesla Inc's steep sell-off is proving to be an ongoing nightmare for fund managers that have bet heavily on the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer. Overall, 50 actively-managed U.S. equity funds have more than 5% of their assets in the company, exceeding the barrier that many portfolio managers will not cross for one equity position to diversify their exposure. The $6 billion Baron Partners Retail fund, which leads all US mutual funds with about 52% of its assets in Tesla shares, fell nearly 43% last year, while the $54 million Zevenbergen Genea Institutional fund, which has 13% of its assets in Tesla, fell nearly 59%.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Covid Uncertainty Building?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after getting a downgrade on its falling Covid-tied sales? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Apple is cutting back on ordering key products in the face of weakening demand—here’s why analysts are still bullish on the company

    Demand concerns are now a “clear overhang” for Apple stock, one analyst said. But Wall Street isn’t wavering on the tech giant’s long-term prospects.

  • Targa plans $1.75B debt raise to fund Grand Prix pipeline buyout deal

    Targa expects to raise $1.75 billion in debt funding through an underwritten public offering, part of which will be used to purchase the remaining 25% stake in the Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise With Key Data Due After Market Hit Resistance To Start 2023

    Dow Jones futures: The market started 2023 where it left off: flashes of strength with reversals at resistance. Apple and Tesla stock dived.

  • Marex Issues Coinbase-Linked Structured Product Offering a 40% Coupon

    Many investors expect the crypto exchange to gain market share in the wake of rival FTX's collapse and prefer to express their view via structured products that offer enhanced coupon with downside protection, Marex Solutions' Ilan Solot said.