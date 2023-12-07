USPS updates meeting attendees on proposed Grand Forks changes, but refuses to answer questions

Dec. 6—GRAND FORKS — The United States Postal Service held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss proposed changes to its Grand Forks Processing and Distribution Center facility, but it didn't answer questions from the few who were in attendance.

Apparently, the Postal Service did little to inform local businesses, organizations or many in the public that the meeting was happening. According to various sources, the Postal Service didn't advertise in the Grand Forks Herald or notify the newspaper, nor did it notify the city, send the Postal Union a notification or speak before any local public bodies to announce the event, which was called a "public input meeting." The Herald did note the meeting in

a report published on Nov. 22

; word came to the Herald through a reader who saw a short story about the planned meeting on a Fargo TV station's website.

The event was held early Wednesday afternoon at the Alerus Center.

As part of an ongoing modernization effort, the Postal Service is conducting a facility review of the Grand Forks Processing and Distribution Center on South 28th Avenue. According to the initial findings of the review, the Grand Forks Processing and Distribution Center is proposed to become a local processing center. This would send some mail processing operations to Fargo.

If that plan is approved, it will change how a letter travels during the in-town mailing process. For example, if a person wants to send a letter from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks, a distance of a few miles, that letter will go from Grand Forks to Fargo for sorting, and then to East Grand Forks for local processing. That could mean a round trip for a piece of mail of more than 162 miles.

According to the draft review, the Postal Service projects savings to be between $500,000 and $670,000 a year. Most of those savings would be in maintenance and management costs.

No "career employee" layoffs are expected as part of the modernization effort in Grand Forks. Eventually, the Postal Service expects a net decrease of five vehicles and two management positions as part of transferring some operations to Fargo. Any employment reassignments would be done in accordance with bargaining agreements.

Story continues

There should be no changes to service to residents or businesses in Grand Forks if the facility review and proposed changes are adopted, according to Kathy Hand, a senior division director for the Postal Service. Retail services will remain unchanged and a local postmark will continue to be available.

"The facility is not closing. It's repositioning as a local processing center," Hand said. "Under the Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is investing heavily in our operations. The investment supports our effort to modernize the nation's aging and outmoded postal network."

The news didn't necessarily go over well with the 25 people or so in attendance. Neither did what some in the audience considered a lack of notice about the meeting.

"We weren't actually informed on this until we got an email from a reporter at the Herald on Monday. I was able to fit it into my schedule last minute so I could be here, but I'm certainly disappointed," Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said. "Being switched to a local processing center instead of a regional would certainly be a hit."

When questions were asked during the comment period for clarifications or answers from the preliminary findings, none were answered. The Postal Service representatives listened to the questions, but remained silent.

"You talked several times about the minimal impacts to the Grand Forks facility. Could you elaborate on that as part of your presentation?" asked Keith Lund, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Economic Development Corporation.

The Postal Service representatives did not answer.

Shari Buck, western regional director for U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also asked questions.

"What assurances do you have or what studies have you done as you deliver toward this proposal?" Buck asked. "Are you able to answer these questions about Senator Hoeven's concerns about this proposal?"

The Postal Service representatives did not answer her questions either.

If the proposal moves forward, Jim Twedell, who formerly worked in the Grand Forks Post Office and was a secretary of its Postal Union chapter, predicts Grand Forks' facility will likely lose many of its current offerings.

"There will be no more overnight delivery to Grand Forks with this plan. I've seen this before and it will not improve service," Twedell said.

Lack of notification about the meeting was a concern too, Twedell said.

"When were the unions, when was the public notified? It certainly wasn't back in September," he said.

Hoeven did not attend Wednesday's meeting, but discussed Postal Service issues and potential changes with the Herald via telephone in advance of the meeting. He said he has been in discussion with the Postal Service's district manager for North Dakota and Minnesota to ensure timely mail delivery this winter. He also said he will push back on any removal of processing capabilities in Grand Forks and Bismarck.

"You need to get out and tell the public exactly how it's going to work and if they're not, we're going to push back on that," Hoeven said. "They need to get this word out. They need to tell us how this could work."

Grand Forks Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel also was critical of the Postal Service for not taking questions during the meeting.

"The post office is accused of being an agency that hides behind (telephone) numbers that don't actually work and telephone numbers that are never answered, which brings us to today," Wenzel said during the meeting. "I appreciate the public meeting, but this isn't much of a public meeting if people can't ask questions."

Wenzel speculated that the Postal Service's proposal probably will happen.

"I think it's imperative that customer service improves in conjunction with this happening," he said. "I would urge you folks, as you make these changes — because I'm sure we're going forward with these changes — to try really hard to share more content with the public and not be afraid of (open discussion)."

The public can still submit written comments on the facility review until Dec. 21 at

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-grand-forks-nd

.