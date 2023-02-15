U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,131.63
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.36
    -86.91 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,000.91
    +40.77 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.29
    +7.37 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.89
    -0.17 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    -20.60 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8070
    +0.0460 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0168 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3170
    +1.2470 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,854.55
    +723.88 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.49
    +14.37 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

USPS Warns the Public About Surge In Use of Counterfeit Postage

·3 min read

Postal Service Files Federal Register Notice to Address Issue

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, a surge in the use of counterfeit postage has been found in the mail stream. The intentional use, or sale, of counterfeit postage is a crime because it seeks to obtain services without payment. This activity reflects an intentional effort to defraud the Postal Service of the funds it needs to provide services to the public.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

In response to this problem, the Postal Service is filing a federal register notice about changes to the Mailing Standards of the United States Postal Service, Domestic Mail Manual (DMM®), that will allow the Postal Service to treat items found in the mail stream bearing counterfeit postage as abandoned. "As the most trusted government agency in the nation, we will continue to work together with other law enforcement and government agencies to protect the sanctity of the mail," said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale.

The Postal Service's proposed changes will provide the public notice of the handling of items bearing counterfeit postage. Under the revision to DMM 604.8.4, articles found in the mails with counterfeit postage will be considered abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at the Postal Service's discretion. The mission of the Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service is to ensure the safety, security, and integrity of the U.S. Mail. The implementation of these new regulations will continue to support and enhance this mission.

Counterfeit postage is any marking or indicia that has been made, printed, or otherwise created without authorization from the Postal Service that is printed or applied, or otherwise affixed, on an article placed in the mails that indicates or represents that valid postage has been paid to mail the article. Consumers purchasing online items may be surprised to find out that the vendor mailed their goods using counterfeit postage. Under the new regulations, such items will be considered abandoned and disposed of at the Postal Service's discretion. When this occurs, consumers will have to seek recourse from the vendor.

Public comments can be mailed or delivered on or before March 15, 2023, to: Manager, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, DC 20260-5015. If sending comments by email, include the name and address of the commenter and send to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov, with a subject line of "Counterfeit Postage." Faxed comments are not accepted. All submitted comments and attachments are part of the public record and subject to disclosure. Do not enclose any material in your comments that you consider to be confidential or inappropriate for public disclosure.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable, and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Albert Ruiz
albert.ruiz@usps.gov
usps.com/news

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usps-warns-the-public-about-surge-in-use-of-counterfeit-postage-301747900.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to Open Some of Its Charging Network to Other EVs, White House Says

    The move would qualify Elon Musk’s EV company for a share of billions in public dollars to build a national network of highway chargers.

  • India Pressures China to Take Haircut on Loans to Poor Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- China must stop taking positions that block debt relief to some of the world’s poorest nations and be willing to take losses on its loans to them, India said in its capacity as the current Group of 20 leader. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica'

  • More than half of states are considering personal income tax cuts this year—see how it could benefit you

    “States’ rainy-day funds have never been better stocked.”

  • Brainard's departure to White House would come at critical juncture for Fed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -In nearly a decade at the Federal Reserve, Lael Brainard argued for stricter financial regulations, traveled deeply in less-advantaged communities to explore how U.S. monetary policy affected them and, with subtle twists of language or analysis, more than once shifted the monetary policy debate. The Fed's vice chair since last May, Brainard is considered one of the more effective Democratic insiders in Washington and will now carry a career's experience and a deep set of international contacts to her new role as director of the National Economic Council in President Joe Biden's White House. Biden named her to the job Tuesday, and the Fed in a press release said Brainard had submitted her resignation and would leave the central bank "on or around" Feb. 20.

  • Why Are Soligenix Shares Plummeting Today?

    The FDA has provided a Refusal to File (RTF) letter for Soligenix Inc's (NASDAQ: SNGX) HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) new drug application (NDA) in the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Upon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the NDA submitted was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review. Soligenix first learned of the RTF decision via this letter and is reviewing its contents to determine the appropriate next steps. The company plans to request a T

  • 5 things to know about Nikki Haley, the Republican candidate challenging Trump in 2024

    Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Haley, 51, joins former President Donald Trump and Sen. Tim Scott as Republicans who have entered the race for president. Haley’s birth name was Nimrata Nikki Randhawa and she was born in South Carolina to immigrants who came to the U.S. from Punjab, India.

  • Long live Social Security: chief actuary says Bernie Sanders’s plan would keep program alive another 75 years

    The Social Security trust fund is expected to be depleted by 2035, which could lead to benefit cuts unless Congress acts to shore up the program.

  • What Is Pushing the National Debt to Its Limit?

    The U.S. national debt has increased by more than $8 trillion dollars since late January 2020, pushing the total debt over $31 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. Special accounting measures to avoid breaching the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling will run out as early as June. The national debt is the accumulation of all past deficits plus the interest owed on the resulting debt.

  • New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday issued long-awaited final rules on its national electric vehicle charger network that require the chargers to be built in the United States immediately, and with 55% of their cost coming from U.S.-made components by 2024. The White House hopes the new rules, issued after nearly eight months of debate, will jump-start the biggest transformation of the U.S. driving landscape in generations. It seeks to give consumers unfettered access to a growing coast-to-coast network of EV charging stations, including Tesla Inc's Superchargers.

  • Column: Who's lying about the GOP's plans to cut Social Security? The GOP, of course

    Republicans say Biden is lying about their intention to cut Social Security and Medicare. The evidence backs him up.

  • Elon Musk Confirms Who He Voted for During 2020 Presidential Election

    In this day and age, emojis speak louder than words. Musk's 2020 presidential choice came up on Feb. 13 when he responded to a tweet of TikTok video of a woman holding a sign saying, "Just because I voted for Biden doesn't mean I'm stupid." Elon Musk has made no secret of his political beliefs.

  • Royal Mail turned down £66m ransom demand from Lockbit hackers

    Royal Mail spurned an “absurd” £66m ransom demand from a gang of Russia-linked hackers, a cache of online chats has revealed.

  • Pregnant Russian women are flying to Argentina looking for citizenship

    More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent weeks, including over 30 on a single flight on Thursday (Feb 9th), according to Argentinian customs officials. All were reported to be in the final weeks of pregnancy.

  • China Stock Slide Puts Hedge Funds’ Crowded Trade at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong slid to the verge of a correction, as a selloff spurred by geopolitical tensions and doubts over the nation’s economic recovery extended.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGunman Kills Three a

  • The tax rise that could leave corporate Britain staring down an economic abyss

    Jeremy Hunt always makes a big deal about backing British businesses – after all, the Chancellor used to own one. Back in the 1990s, he set up Hotcourses, the educational listings website which he eventually sold for £30m, and his two failed Tory leadership bids put big cuts in corporation tax at their heart.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Says Putin Struggles, Swapping Out Generals

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military is still struggling in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin “continues to change generals the way I swap socks,” John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsUS Figh

  • Fed’s Logan says most important risk facing central bankers ‘is that we tighten too little’

    Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said Tuesday she thought the most important risk is that the central bank tightens monetary policy too little

  • Biden Earmarks Billions for Rooftop Solar Under Climate Law

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration laid out plans to steer $7 billion toward residential and community solar projects in disadvantaged communities, while signaling it intended to widely distribute roughly $20 billion from last year’s climate law to catalyze clean energy investments nationwide.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found D

  • A sign of how comically inept Britain is? We would last ‘about five days’ in a war

    As preparations for King Charles’s coronation step up, speculation is building as to what music is likely to feature at the star-studded Coronation Concert that will take place at Windsor Castle the day after he is crowned. With the ceremony expected to be heavy on music by British composers, one hopes Royal planners will avoid any temptation to include a rendition of “Rule, Britannia!”, and not because it offends the woke brigade with its association to the days of empire. No. My objection is o

  • Biden names Fed's Brainard top White House economic adviser

    President Biden has appointed Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the next director of the National Economic Council, the president's top economic adviser.