U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.98
    -21.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,236.66
    -253.41 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,414.67
    -3.48 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.19
    +9.34 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.65
    +1.06 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    +26.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0126 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8420
    -0.0440 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0151 (+1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6790
    -0.6180 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,072.55
    +932.56 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.35
    +17.12 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

USRA Scientist Contributes to the United Nations Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction

·3 min read

USRA and NASA "Black Marble" scientists create global datasets to assist with disaster risk and reduction

COLUMBIA, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USRA's Dr. Eleanor Stokes, senior scientist at the Earth from Space Institute, served as a contributing author to the prestigious biennial United Nations Global Assessment Report (GAR), released recently. Working with an international team of authors charged to review and assess the state of science and practice to date around disaster risk and resilience, Dr. Stokes contributed to several pieces of the report on how big data can lead to better decision-making around systemic risk.

The GAR findings cite the Black Marble—a nighttime lights satellite product jointly led by NASA and USRA science teams—as key to helping address two issues cited in the report: lower quality monitoring over less resourced geographies and lack of historically archived data.

Dr. Stokes leads the Black Marble's science team at USRA and is working on several projects that will help move the ball forward for disaster science.

Black Marble researchers have been pioneers in the creation of high-quality global datasets to assist with disaster risk and reduction, and even long-term economic relief after a disruption. For example, during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has monitored how the activity levels inside individual cities across the globe have initially plummeted, and then rebounded in response to different phases of the pandemic. This data is correlated with human mobility and economic activity, and is one of the few datasets that illuminates how the pandemic has impacted patterns of life in less resourced, data poor areas.

The team's recent publication in Scientific Reports discusses how this data can be incorporated in epidemiological models to understand the reactions of society to different policy measures. Stokes emphasizes that "Satellite data on disasters becomes even more powerful when fused with other types of ground-collected data. We can only see direct changes from space, but to make connections between places, and to understand the factors that influence recovery rates, we have to talk to people," she says.

One of Dr. Stokes' on-going projects, funded through NASA's land use/land change program, assesses how climate change in the Mediterranean Basin creates interconnected risks that impact the domains of ecosystems, food, and human health and safety all at once.

"Studies have historically thought about disaster impacts from the lens of one major event, one moment in time, happening in one place, and yielding one type of impact," Stokes says, "but disasters don't happen in a vacuum like that". Her study will focus on better understanding the combined risks of flooding, food insecurity, and biodiversity loss in the Basin and the interactions between them.

Additional Resources: https://gar.undrr.org/

Link to new paper in Nature Scientific Reports: https://rdcu.be/cNGmu

About USRA
Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

PR Contact:
Suraiya Farukhi, Ph.D.
sfarukhi@usra.edu
443-812-6945 (cell)

Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)
Universities Space Research Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universities Space Research Ass)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usra-scientist-contributes-to-the-united-nations-global-assessment-report-on-disaster-risk-reduction-301551289.html

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association

Recommended Stories

  • You Can't Buy SpaceX Yet But These Space Stocks Are Up For Grabs

    SpaceX continues to mark new milestones as a private company, and that has spurred investors' appetite for publicly traded space stocks.

  • NASA set for Boeing's Starliner uncrewed space capsule test

    NASA astronauts and officials on Wednesday said Boeing Co's Starliner space capsule is ready for its uncrewed launch this week to the International Space Station, a long-delayed test mission meant to demonstrate the aerospace giant can safely fly humans in space. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule, a gumdrop-shaped astronaut pod, has experienced multiple setbacks in recent years. At 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) on Thursday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Starliner is set to make another attempt at launching to the space station without any astronauts aboard, aiming to provide Boeing a much-needed success as the company strives to climb out of successive crises in its jetliner business and elsewhere in its space and defense unit.

  • Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why

    Nature is made up of some amazing and intriguing creatures. Perhaps one of the most intriguing is the octopus. Some even believe they could be aliens. One mystery that has long evaded scientists is the octopus’s self-destruction after mating. For years, scientists have wondered why octopuses torture themselves after mating. Now, after all this time, … The post Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why appeared first on BGR.

  • Boeing Is Launching Its Reusable Space Capsule. What to Know About Starliner.

    Boeing is about to test its reusable space capsule dubbed Starliner. It’s a chance for the company to generate some positive feedback from investors and industry watchers. As always with space launches, that timeline is weather permitting.

  • Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

    The rock fragments are likely from a parent body that existed when our solar system was first created over one billion years ago.

  • New Hubble Space Telescope data suggests ‘something weird’ is going with our universe, Nasa says

    The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in its work to find out how quickly the universe is expanding – and it supports the idea that something strange is happening in our universe, Nasa says. In recent years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand exactly how quickly our universe is expanding. There is a key difference between the rate of the expansion of the universe as it is around us, when compared with observations from right after the Big Bang.

  • Watch Boeing's make it or break it Starliner launch today

    After years of setbacks and technical snafus, Boeing's Starliner orbital spacecraft is returning to the launch pad. The aerospace giant will conduct a second test flight of the spacecraft on Thursday, as the company seeks to stay competitive in the growing space industry and loosen SpaceX's emerging monopoly on crewed missions to the International Space Station. The CST-100 Starliner will launch aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, taking off from NASA's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station later today at 6:54 PM EST.

  • Chinese scientists find massive 630ft-deep sinkhole with an entire hidden forest inside

    Sinkhole has trees as tall as 131ft with species possibly not been seen before

  • Weather looks OK for back-to-back SpaceX and ULA launches this week

    Conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next slate of back-to-back launches flying from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral this week.

  • Breakthrough Innovation Happens at the Intersection of Scientific Disciplines

    by Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development at Bayer, Crop Science Division

  • When big AI labs refuse to open source their models, the community steps in

    Benchmarks are as important a measure of progress in AI as they are for the rest of the software industry. Other organizations say that the code they use to develop systems is dependent on impossible-to-release internal tooling and infrastructure or uses copyrighted datasets. "This isn't really a sufficient alternative to good industry open-source practices," Columbia computer science PhD candidate Gustaf Ahdritz told TechCrunch via email.

  • Boeing Starliner ready for Thursday launch

    The Boeing Starliner CST-100 is ready for launch – again.

  • Crop Land ‘Deteriorating’ in Canada as Excess Rain Hinders Planting

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in parts of Canada’s Prairies are struggling to get crops in the ground as heavy rains continue to wallop the eastern region in the latest threat to global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTesla Loses Spot on S&P ESG Index Due to Concern

  • Matt Prewitt: Let’s Use New Forms of Money to Commit to Our Communities

    More local money could lessen the incentive to “exit” the people who need the resources, says Matt Prewitt, president of the RadicalxChange Foundation.

  • Grim 2022 drought outlook for Western US offers warnings for the future as climate change brings a hotter, thirstier atmosphere

    Farmers in some regions are being encouraged to preserve and establish grasslands that can survive drought and protect the soil. AP Photo/Mark RogersMuch of the western U.S. has been in the grip of an unrelenting drought since early 2020. The dryness has coincided with record-breaking wildfires, intense and long-lasting heat waves, low stream flows and dwindling water supplies in reservoirs that millions of people across the region rely on. Heading into summer, the outlook is pretty grim. The Na

  • Elephants may mourn deaths, researchers find through YouTube videos

    One of the most frequently observed behavior was guarding or keeping vigil over a dead elephant.

  • Rocket Lab's Biggest Business Isn't Rockets at All

    When it comes to space, SpaceX gets all the headlines. To an extent, that's how a lot of people think of New Zealand-based Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) -- as a publicly-traded SpaceX, albeit with smaller rockets and earlier in its evolution. For example, in 2021, SpaceX launched rockets to space 31 times; Rocket Lab launched only six times.

  • The Stakes for Boeing’s Second Starliner Space Mission Are Astronomical

    Joel Kowsky/NASACan Boeing begin to repair its battered reputation with one rocket launch? Its Starliner capsule now sits atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a pad in Florida, being readied for a flight to the International Space Station Thursday evening, as part of a test program already two and a half years behind schedule. NASA wants to use Starliner as a new vehicle to send its astronauts into space, as an alternative option to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. But Starliner has yet to be cleared as safe enough t

  • Bezos' Blue Origin delays 5th crewed flight

    Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space. Blue Origin said on Wednesday tests showed one of the rocket's back-up systems did not meet performance expectations and it was delaying the mission. A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic are striving to make space travel a reality.

  • These Are Some of the Best Images of the Sun Ever Taken

    ESAGiant coronal flares? Check. Rare views of the sun’s poles? Check. A glimpse at something called a “solar hedgehog?” Weird, but check. The European Space Agency has just released a trove of new images and videos collected by Solar Orbiter, its mission to closely observe the sun and increase our understanding of its atmosphere, during its first close approach to the sun.The close approach, known as the perihelion, happened on March 26, bringing Solar Orbiter about one-third the distance betwee