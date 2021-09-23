U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

US's Leading Tick-Borne Disease Lab IGeneX Supports Research for a Cure

·3 min read

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGeneX, a leading tick-borne disease and COVID-19 testing lab, is pleased to announce their longstanding support of the Annual LDA Scientific Conference this October, "21st annual CME scientific conference, Lyme & Other Tick-Borne Diseases: Research for a Cure." IGeneX has contributed over $100,000 in grant money throughout the past 15+ years, aiding aspiring MDs to learn from leading scientists and clinicians about Lyme & tick-borne diseases, accuracy in testing, diagnosis, and treatment of tick-borne diseases. Such knowledge stimulates novel research ideas, forges collaborations, and enhances critical clinical care.

IGeneX joins the Alexandra Cohen Foundation in sponsoring the Annual LDA Scientific Conference in 2021. Hosted in partnership with Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, this conference provides continued medical education (CME) credits for doctors, as well as being open to the general public. Limited scholarships are available for medical students, post-docs, recent medical professionals, and state health department representatives.

"IGeneX is thrilled to be a part of this conference and to support physician education of Lyme disease, which is direly needed not just in the U.S.A, but worldwide. IGeneX is passionate about supporting factual and relevant education to medical professionals," said Dr. Jyotsna Shah, Ph.D., President and Laboratory Director of IGeneX. " Without physician education covering accurate, multi-species tests that detect infection at all stages of tick-borne disease, patients are unable to receive a correct diagnosis and receive appropriate care."

IGeneX is proud to advocate at the forefront of the battle against rapidly expanding tick-borne diseases, along with Institutions represented at the annual LDA conference, including Columbia; Yale School of Medicine; Tulane; Queens University; Northeastern University; North Carolina State University College of Medicine, Virginia Tech; Johns Hopkins; University of Minnesota; and the University of North Dakota.

Said Pat Smith, President, Lyme Disease Association, Inc. (LDA) regarding the LDA-Columbia 21st CME Lyme & TBD conference, "476,000 people are now acknowledged as being diagnosed and treated throughout the US every year for Lyme disease by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). With these staggering numbers, it is more important than ever that researchers who are publishing cutting-edge studies and physicians who are seeing very sick patients can come together to provide both the clinical and research pictures necessary to help patients with Lyme and tick-borne diseases return to health and to prevent others from becoming sick.

Exploring diagnosing, treating, and pathophysiology and presenting the results of findings to health care providers is essential to that end. I thank all the conference faculty for their time and expertise and the Alexandra and Stephen Cohen Foundation and IGeneX Inc. for supporting our conference efforts as sponsors and hope providers will avail themselves of this learning experience. Together, we can stop this scourge of tick-borne diseases."

CONTACT:
Alex Moresco
alex@amorescopr.com
630-338-2385

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uss-leading-tick-borne-disease-lab-igenex-supports-research-for-a-cure-301384232.html

SOURCE IGeneX

