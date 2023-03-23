U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.25
    +17.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,319.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,823.00
    +116.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.80
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    -0.77 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.90
    +30.30 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2330
    -0.1510 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,650.29
    -487.31 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.30
    -12.64 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.65
    -65.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

UST Named a 'Great Place to Work' and a 'Top Employer' for 2023 in the UK

PR Newswire
·3 min read

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been re-certified as a Great Place to Work™ in the United Kingdom (UK). UST was also recognized as a 'Top Employer' in 10 countries, including the UK. In 2023, UST will be ranked 7th among the 84 companies certified by the Top Employer Institute in the UK. These prestigious accolades demonstrate UST's continued commitment to employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and career development in the UK IT and technology industry.

UST Logo
UST Logo

UST's global recognition extends beyond the UK, with the Great Place to Work certifications in Spain, the United States, Mexico, India, and Malaysia. This recognition establishes UST as a trusted global organization with a strong culture that successfully attracts and retains top talent.

Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies from over 60 countries apply for certification through the organization's Trust Index survey. To determine an organization's ranking, Great Place to Work administers a comprehensive employee survey that accounts for three quarters of an organization's final score.

In addition to these achievements, UST has been awarded UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2023, recognizing its exceptional wellbeing policies and practices.

Top Employers Institute (TEI) has built a strong reputation as a leading ratings agency, certifying employers that create optimal working conditions alongside comprehensive personal and professional development opportunities. Firms that are certified as a 'Top Employer' are internationally recognized as leaders in the fields of people and practices. TEI's comprehensive survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity & inclusion and more.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer and UK Managing Director, UST, said: "This recognition is a testament to our people-focused approach which enables us to create a positive work culture where our colleagues can thrive. We can only deliver meaningful impact for our clients when we empower our people to reach their full potential."

"UST has always understood the value of people as this is rooted in our heritage. I am particularly proud that this prestigious certification from Great Place to Work is determined by reports from actual employees on their company culture. We will continue to prioritize fostering an inclusive and innovative environment which supports employees to grow and advance their careers," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST.

UST's first UK office opened in London in 2006, expanding to Leeds in 2018. UST associates deploy digital transformation solutions to some of the UK's leading companies, including large retailers.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea
+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri
+91-9284726602
media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR
+1-646.941.9139
media@scprgroup.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis
ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting
UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ust-named-a-great-place-to-work-and-a-top-employer-for-2023-in-the-uk-301779611.html

Recommended Stories

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. The stock slumped as much as 14% in premarket trading on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fe

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • SEC moves to sue Coinbase over asset listings and staking, company sees ‘retaliation’

    The agency issued a Wells Notice alleging securities law violations. Coinbase says it will go to court.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • Job search platform Indeed to cut 2,200 jobs

    Chief Executive Chris Hyams, who will take a 25% cut in base pay, said future job openings in general were at or below pre-pandemic levels and that the company was too large. Corporate America has been laying off staff at a pace not seen since the financial crisis over a decade ago, bracing for a an economic downturn triggered by aggressive rate hikes by central banks around the world. Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc have announced a second round of layoffs as they look to cut costs.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Tencent Returns to Revenue Growth With Digital-Ad Recovery

    The Chinese social-media and videogame company has reduced costs and head count to improve profitability.

  • SEC Warns Coinbase of Potential Securities Charges

    Coinbase Global said the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent the company a "Wells Notice."

  • One Very Necessary Expense May Squeeze Airlines Further

    The airline industry has had a pilot problem for the last several years. What's more, because there weren't enough seasoned pilots around to train the next generation, it's been difficult for the airline industry to get its staffing levels back up to meet the booming post-pandemic demand for travel. Critics have alleged that companies like Southwest Airlines have been reluctant to spend the money to recruit and keep enough pilots to ensure smooth, stable travel, with the result being more canceled flights than ever.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.