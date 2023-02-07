U.S. markets closed

UST Named Top Employer 2023 for 10 Countries and Retains Prestigious Blue Seal Certification for North America and Asia-Pacific from TEI

·4 min read

Latest recognition from TEI includes rating as number seven overall employer in the UK and first recognition as a top employer in Australia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has received the prestigious 2023 'Blue Seal' certification from Top Employers Institute (TEI) for the North America and Asia-Pacific regions for the second time. In addition, UST has also been re-certified as a 2023 Top Employer in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Spain. UST has also been named a top employer in Australia for the first time. These strong results demonstrate how UST's founding values of humility, humanity and integrity have created a strong employee-centered corporate culture that emphasizes work-life balance, alongside diversity and inclusion.

UST Logo
UST Logo

These latest accolades from TEI further boost UST's brand recognition as a leading workplace across a number of markets. In addition to receiving the prestigious blue seal in two continents again in 2023, UST was ranked seventh among top employers in the United Kingdom, up from ninth position in 2022. UST has been certified as a TEI top employer dating back to 2018, increasing its performance with each passing year. With its consistent presence in the TEI ratings, UST ranks among a distinguished group of companies worldwide that excel in employee conditions, people policies and programs.

TEI has built a strong reputation as a leading ratings agency, certifying employers that create optimal working conditions alongside comprehensive personal and professional development opportunities. Firms that are certified as a 'Top Employer' are internationally recognized as leaders in the fields of people and practices. TEI's comprehensive survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity & inclusion and more.

"At UST, putting employees first is central to our identity and we are proud that our efforts to create and adapt to constantly evolving talent needs and the talent landscape have been recognized by TEI. As our footprint expands globally, UST will continue to focus on employee engagement and experience, providing opportunities for personal and career development. TEI's rigorous criteria help us to stay focused on meeting the emerging needs of our employees as we create boundless impact and transform lives through digital transformation," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head of Human Resources, UST.

"Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023," said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

Media Contacts, UST:
Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea
+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri
+91-9284726602
media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:
S&C PR
+1-646.941.9139
media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky 
ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, Australia:
Team Lewis 
ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:
FTI Consulting
UST@fticonsulting.com

SOURCE UST

