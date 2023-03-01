U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.75
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,719.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,108.25
    +36.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.30
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.59
    -0.46 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    +0.0070 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.41
    -0.54 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8080
    -0.3910 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,747.36
    +441.60 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.78
    +7.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,910.09
    +33.81 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

UST Receives Distinctions for Cloud Migration and Cloud Analytics from Google Cloud

·3 min read

Leading solutions provider again recognized for technical expertise and commitment to client success throughout the cloud migration process

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USTa leading digital transformation solutions company, has achieved new Google Cloud Specializations for Cloud Migration, one of the most prestigious technical certifications awarded by Google Cloud. In addition, UST has also received the Google Cloud Expertise designation for Google Cloud Analytics and the Application Modernization of Legacy Applications. These achievements further strengthen UST's position as a leading solutions provider and catalyst for digital transformation.

UST Logo
UST Logo

UST is globally recognized for its consistency in delivering measurable business value throughout the entire cloud migration and business transformation journey. Its dedication to tailored solutions has been critical to its success in serving numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, with an average client tenure of over 14 years.

UST combines its extensive client application experience and Google Cloud technical expertise with deep domain knowledge to ensure that clients achieve long-term success well beyond the migration process. This approach equips clients to achieve their business objectives, performance targets, and resilience goals, which originally motivated their shift to the cloud.

As a part of the comprehensive certification process, Google Cloud conducts thorough assessments of each partner's cloud migration experience, professional certifications, Google Cloud expertise, and Cloud Adoption Framework to identify top companies and acknowledge those who set the standard in these vital areas. Only the most qualified partner companies receive Google Cloud's esteemed Cloud Specializations, and all awardees exhibit exceptional technical proficiency and a proven history of success.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Google Cloud with their prestigious Google Cloud Specialization and Expertise designations. Hyperscalers play a central role in our partner ecosystem, where we combine the insight, knowledge and experience of the industry's best partners, UST innovation centers and top research universities to ensure that our clients continue to innovate and thrive," said Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head Infrastructure and Cloud Services, UST.

"Specialization and Expertise designations are two of the highest technical designations that we present. We are thrilled that UST has earned new Specialization and Expertise designations, indicative of the company's commitment to developing innovative solutions that simplify cloud migration and implementation," said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program Design & Strategy, Google Cloud.

For more information about UST's Google Cloud partnership and Cloud Migration practice, please visit https://www.ust.com/en/our-partners/google-alliance.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea
+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri
+91-9284726602
media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR
+1-646.941.9139
media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky
ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis 
ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting
UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ust-receives-distinctions-for-cloud-migration-and-cloud-analytics-from-google-cloud-301759019.html

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Tax Pitfalls Financial Advisors Should Avoid This Season

    Some financial advisors may be tempted to wash their hands of taxes and leave them to the accountants. But that approach doesn't ensure the best outcome for their clients. Great financial advisors know that, while the calendar has turned over on, 2022 … Continue reading → The post 7 Tax Pitfalls Financial Advisors Should Avoid This Season appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges: Reuters

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Reata’s stock soars 150% after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 150% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources

    Tesla is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, according to three people with knowledge of the plan. The changes to the Model Y – code-named Project Juniper at Tesla - involve the exterior and interior of the crossover electric vehicle with a target of starting production in 2024, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the planning remains private. A revamp of the Model Y would mean Tesla is on track to offer new versions of its top-selling models over the next two years, addressing pressure in markets like China and the United States for a visible reboot of its best-selling vehicles in the face of increasing options for EV buyers.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Novavax (NVAX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -147.83% and 5.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.

  • Not Every Buffett Stock is a Good Value: Three to Avoid Now

    Morningstar lists three Buffett holdings that are currently overvalued, according to its fair value estimates.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • How to Find Cheap, Highly-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy for March

    Today we used one of our Zacks screens to show investors how to find highly-ranked Zacks stocks, which means they have improving earnings outlooks, that are trading for under $10 per share to consider buying for March and beyond.

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Stocks Bounce as China Recovery Offsets Rate Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher as a recovery in China helped offset a growing realization that policy makers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe Stoxx

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.