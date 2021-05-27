UST Recognized as One of UK's 'Best Workplaces 2021'

- Second honor for UST by Great Place to Work after being recognized as 'Top Employers in the UK 2021' by Top Employers Institute

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced it has been recognized under 'UK's Best WorkPlaces™ 2021' by Great Place to Work® UK. UST has achieved the 33rd rank under the 'Large Workplaces' category among UK companies. This achievement follows recognition in 2020 as a Great Place to Work™ certified company (GPTW) in the United Kingdom. UST is among the 183 UK-based organizations recognized by its employees to promote a healthy workplace culture through trust, pride, and camaraderie. In addition to the Best Workplaces ranking, UST UK was also endowed with the 'Excellence in Wellbeing' award by GPTW earlier.

The GPTW certification process includes a 'Trust Index Survey' and a 'Culture Audit' by Great Place to Work. Understanding the perspective of employees is key to building a thriving work environment. To determine an organization's ranking, Great Place to Work® administers their comprehensive employee survey representing 3/4th of an organization's final score. The remaining quarter of the score comes from the Culture Audit® - a business-driven questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates the organization's HR and leadership practices, policies, and culture.

Despite an incredibly challenging year and a half for businesses, UST continued to sustain its award-winning culture. In addition to the GPTW certification, UST was ranked number 10 among 82 in 'Top Employers in the UK' 2021 by the 'Top Employers Institute (TEI)'. While UST was named a Top Employer 2021 in Eight Countries, the company was also recognized by Great Place to Work™ in India, UK, and the US. The company was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

"Over the last two decades, UST has been building a solid foundation of talent and culture to foster lasting change. Our foundational belief on our core values focused on humanity, humility, and integrity, inspiring innovation from everyone, and championing a diverse and inclusive culture to create lasting change has led to our sustainable, profitable growth over the years. We are proud to be recognized as 'UK's Best Workplaces 2021'. This recognition exemplifies our associates' passion and resilience to create an unbound impact on our customers and the communities we operate. At UST, we strive hard to innovate excellence that is both diverse and inclusive and to place people at the center of everything we do," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer and Managing Director, UST UK, said, "Our employee wellbeing strategy, great work environment nurtured by our values, focus on Learning and Development are just a few of innumerable reasons why employees love working for UST. This award is a great testament to our people-led culture with the right focus on empowerment, coaching, and collaboration. Our employee engagement practices are truly enabling the core purpose of Transforming Lives."

UST has set a benchmark among companies with more women inclusive policies to attract and retain valuable women talent. As a result, UST was also in the Top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100. Through an array of wellness programs, development and training lessons, targeted leadership and mentoring programs, UST fosters a holistic environment for its employees where learning, growth, excellence, and innovation are promoted.

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

