UST Works with AWS and Mendix to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Financial Services Industry

Work aims to increase low code technology adoption for solution development and app modernization at scale across the wealth management and financial services industry.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced that it is working on solution development and go-to-market strategies targeting the financial services industry with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mendix. Mendix is a Siemens business as well as a global leader in modern enterprise application development, and this work will allow UST to accelerate the adoption of low code solutions in the financial services industry.

UST will apply its unique customer-centric approach, industry experience and comprehensive system integration capabilities to bring the Mendix platform to the wider global market. UST will be able to offer a greater array of technologies to help customers achieve operational excellence and modernize legacy applications.

The initiative will enable innovation as UST works to develop solutions and go-to-market strategies with AWS and Mendix focused on the financial services industry. By leveraging the power, scalability and security of AWS infrastructure, Mendix's low-code application development platform and UST's solutions for application modernization, customers will be well-positioned to accelerate their business transformation and time-to-value.

This initiative will help customers expedite their digital transformations by leveraging UST's industry expertise within the financial services sector. Furthermore, UST's expertise on AWS infrastructure, coupled with Mendix's low-code platform will simplify the application development process and allow for a smoother digital transformation experience while simultaneously improving business agility and enabling revenue growth.

"We are excited to work with Mendix and AWS and what it means for UST and our clients. Mendix's industry-leading platform, along with its proven capabilities, will allow us to continue to help our clients achieve greater innovation as they embark on their digital transformation journeys. We look forward to working alongside Mendix and believe this work will allow us to stay competitive in an industry where the popularity of low-code technologies continues to grow," said Maureen Doyle-Spare, General Manager – Asset & Wealth Management, UST.

"Organizations incur vast technical debt writing customizations for individual business needs as they occur. This recent effort combines experience, expertise and technical capabilities to empower non-technical users, helping companies accelerate what would otherwise be complex and time-consuming functions. By working with Mendix on AWS infrastructure, UST will be able to streamline not just the development process but the entire digital transformation journey, reducing overall technical debt to ensure better collaboration, increased innovation and accelerated growth," said Kuruvilla Mathew, Chief Innovation Architect, UST.

"Mendix is delighted to work with UST and AWS as we pave the way for innovation in digital transformation and empower organizations to build cost-effective, innovative solutions that shift the balance towards streamlined business agility and increased revenue. This will result in tremendous benefits for clients, allowing them to realize measurable business value," said Jethro Borsje, Chief Ecosystem Solutions Officer, Mendix.

Customers will benefit from decades of UST enterprise experience in legacy modernization and cloud readiness and capabilities. At the same time, the Mendix low code platform empowers both non-technical users and professional developers to collaborate and rapidly co-develop solutions that fit their emerging needs.

UST will be exhibiting at the AWS re:Invent 2022 conference in Las Vegas, NV from November 28 through December 2, 2022. UST's booth is number 1620 and is located directly across from the AWS village.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, a Siemens business, is quickly becoming the engine of the enterprise digital landscape. Its industry-leading low-code platform and comprehensive ecosystem integrates the most advanced technology to support solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and empowers a legion of not-so-technical, 'citizen' developers to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise, facilitated by Mendix's engineered-in collaborative capabilities and intuitive visual interface. Recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix is the backbone of digital-first enterprises. The Mendix enterprise low-code platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies in 46 countries around the world.

