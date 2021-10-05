U.S. markets closed

USTR seeks public comment on tariff exclusions for 549 Chinese import categories

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it is seeking public comments on plans to revive a targeted tariff exclusion process for imports from China, specifically whether to reinstate previously extended exclusions on 549 import product categories.

USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1 on possible exclusions for a list of products that includes industrial components, thermostats, medical supplies, bicycles and textiles.

A Federal Register notice for the comment period follows U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's announcement yesterday that she will engage with Chinese officials on trade irritants and revive USTR's tariff exclusion process.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

