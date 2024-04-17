USTR Tai calls for 'decisive' action to shield EV sector from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that she expects to conclude a review of tariffs on Chinese goods "very soon" and must take "decisive" actions to protect electric vehicles and other industries from subsidized Chinese competition.

Tai told a Senate Finance Committee hearing that the U.S. needed to create a level playing field for U.S. workers and President Joe Biden's call for higher tariffs on Chinese steel imports means that "we are in very, very advanced stages of our interagency work, and I expect that we will come to conclusion very soon."

