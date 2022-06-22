USTR Tai says U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are 'significant' leverage

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said that she views tariffs on Chinese goods as "a significant piece of leverage" in the U.S.-China trade relationship and removing them would likely have a limited effect on short term inflation.

In testimony before a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Tai said that it was important to focus on the bigger picture of protecting U.S. trade interests against China's plans to dominate important industries such as semiconductors.

"We need to be keeping our eye on the ball on this bigger picture," Tai said.

(Reporting by David Lawder)