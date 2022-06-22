U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,787.33
    +22.54 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,654.69
    +124.44 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.46
    +105.15 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.85
    -1.18 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.28
    -4.24 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1450
    -0.1620 (-4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8910
    -0.7660 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,498.36
    -1,024.84 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.02
    -59.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

USTR Tai says U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are 'significant' leverage

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said that she views tariffs on Chinese goods as "a significant piece of leverage" in the U.S.-China trade relationship and removing them would likely have a limited effect on short term inflation.

In testimony before a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Tai said that it was important to focus on the bigger picture of protecting U.S. trade interests against China's plans to dominate important industries such as semiconductors.

"We need to be keeping our eye on the ball on this bigger picture," Tai said.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

