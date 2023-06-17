USU Software AG (ETR:OSP2) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.1% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that USU Software AG (ETR:OSP2) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase USU Software's shares on or after the 21st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.55 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.55 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that USU Software has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of €25.9. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. USU Software is paying out an acceptable 71% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (88%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that USU Software's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, USU Software's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. USU Software has delivered 8.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy USU Software for the upcoming dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see USU Software's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 71% and 88% respectively. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of USU Software's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in USU Software for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for USU Software that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

