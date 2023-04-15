PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) today called for testing and cleaning in paper mills across the industry after a blastomycosis outbreak killed one worker and sickened more than 90 others at a facility in Escanaba, Mich.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the contractor who lost his life to this infection," said USW International President Tom Conway. "Moving forward, we cannot allow this to happen again. Rather than waiting to see if cases develop at other paper mills, management across the industry must be proactive and institute robust safeguards now."

The Escanaba mill, owned by Billerud, is currently idled while it undergoes deep cleaning.

The USW is working with management and national health and safety officials to determine the precise source of the outbreak and ensure workers receive appropriate treatment. Blastomycosis is typically found in soil and decaying wood.

"The paper industry involves a number of potentially serious hazards, but we've made incredible progress in making it safer," said USW International Vice President Leeann Foster, who leads bargaining in the USW's paper sector. "This situation is no different. We must identify and eliminate the problem before it harms more workers."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations. For more information: http://www.usw.org/.

CONTACT: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-calls-on-paper-industry-to-institute-safeguards-against-deadly-fungal-infection-301798268.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)